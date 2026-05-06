Operation Kisan: How Zee News’ sting operation has exposed ₹20,000 crore subsidized urea wasted in plywood factories through hidden camera!

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Operation Kisan: How Zee News sting operation exposed ₹20,000 crore subsidized urea wasted in plywood factories through hidden camera!

A hidden camera investigation of Zee news reveals an organized network diverting cheap farm urea to plywood units, leading to massive losses and misuse of government subsidies.

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Operation Kisan Zee news: In a significant national development, massive misuse of fertilizer subsidies meant for farmers has come to light, raising serious questions about how public money is being diverted. The government spends nearly Rs 2 lakh crore every year to make fertilizers affordable, especially urea, which is crucial for agriculture. While the actual cost of one bag of urea is around Rs 3,800, farmers get it for just Rs 266 after subsidy roughly Rs 6 per kg. However, a ZEE news investigation has revealed that this benefit is not fully reaching farmers. Here are all the details you need to know about Operation Kisan Zee news.

A special investigation exposed how subsidized urea is being illegally diverted to plywood factories. In places like Yamunanagar in Haryana, known as the country’s largest plywood hub, a well-organized network is at work. Dealers and brokers allegedly siphon off urea from government supplies, which is then transported in small trucks, often during the night, to avoid detection. These yellow bags meant for farmers are instead delivered straight to factories.

The reason behind this illegal trade is profit. Industrial-grade urea used in factories costs up to ₹80 per kg, making subsidized urea a much cheaper alternative. Factory owners use this diverted fertilizer to manufacture glue and boards, significantly cutting their costs and boosting profits. This organized system allows companies to gain unfair advantages while farmers and taxpayers lose out. The findings point to a deep-rooted nexus that continues to exploit a scheme designed to support the agricultural sector.

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