Karnataka on alert as HIV/AIDS cases witness major spike, male-to-male transmission emerges as key factor

Karnataka State AIDS Prevention Society (KSAPS), active cases rose from 44,581 in 2023-2024 to 62,664 in 2024-2025 and to 66,606 in 2025-26.





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Karnataka on alert as HIV/AIDS cases witness major spike





New Delhi: In a concerning development, Karnataka has been witnessing a steady rise in HIV/AIDS cases resulting from male-to-male sexual (MMS) contact. According to data from the Karnataka State AIDS Prevention Society (KSAPS), active cases rose from 44,581 in 2023-2024 to 62,664 in 2024-2025 and to 66,606 in 2025-26. The 18-25 and 26-35 age groups saw a significant rise, prompting authorities to conduct awareness programmes in college hostels and corporate offices.

Cases in the 18-25 age group increased from 3,732 in 2023-24 to 6,962 in 2024-2025, before slightly falling to 6,283 in 2025-2026. The 26-35 age group saw 14,555 cases in 2025-2026 compared to 9,351 in 2023-2024. Among sexually transmitted diseases, HIV infection remains the most common in the state with 417 new cases this year.

“We are raising awareness about safe sex practices in same-sex intimacy cases. The number of cases has increased due to outbreaks in hostels. We have had cases involving men having intercourse with female sex workers and then among themselves, which has also contributed to many cases,” Padma B, Project Director, KSAPS, told Deccan Herald.

Here are some of the key details:

Karnataka State AIDS Prevention Society (KSAPS), active cases rose from 44,581 in 2023-2024 to 62,664 in 2024-2025 and to 66,606 in 2025-26.

The 18-25 and 26-35 age groups saw a significant rise, prompting authorities to conduct awareness programmes in college hostels and corporate offices.

Cases in the 18-25 age group increased from 3,732 in 2023-24 to 6,962 in 2024-2025, before slightly falling to 6,283 in 2025-2026.

The 26-35 age group saw 14,555 cases in 2025-2026 compared to 9,351 in 2023-2024.

Among sexually transmitted diseases, HIV infection remains the most common in the state with 417 new cases this year.

What are the initiatives taken by the government?

The government, as part of its initiatives, is asking people to join its BreakFree app to get guided support and assess risk for HIV and other sexually transmitted diseases. The KSAPS is also raising awareness through 442 Red Ribbon Clubs (RRCs) across the state, over 40 of which are in Bengaluru, to educate youth on HIV/AIDS prevention, sexuality and healthy lifestyle choices.

“We also have the 1097 helpline to offer support. We are conducting awareness programmes in corporate offices too and setting up two-month-long camps for testing,” Padma added.

Speaking of her clinical experience with MSM, Dr Swati Rajagopal, senior consultant (infectious diseases) at a Bengaluru-based hospital, told Deccan Herald, “Increased social networking through dating apps has made it easier to find partners, which can lead to a higher number of sexual contacts. Inconsistent condom use, limited awareness about sexually transmitted infections (STIs) beyond HIV, and reduced perception of risk are also important factors.”

“In recent years, healthcare providers have observed a notable increase in syphilis and gonorrhoea cases. This trend is concerning because untreated STIs can lead to serious complications and may also increase the risk of acquiring or transmitting HIV. Another challenge is the emergence of antibiotic-resistant gonorrhoea, which makes treatment more difficult,” Dr Rajagopal added.