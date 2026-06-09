6, 6, 6… Ruturaj Gaikwad creates HISTORY as he breaks Virat Kohli’s MASSIVE record, upstages Vaibhav Sooryavanshi with…

Chennai Super Kings captain Ruturaj Gaikwad smashed a record-breaking century for India ‘A’ in opening match of tri-series against hosts Sri Lanka ‘A’ in Dambulla on Tuesday.





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Ruturaj Gaikwad (right) and Virat Kohli. (Photo: IANS)





IND ‘A’ vs SL ‘A’ 2026 1st ODI: Chennai Super Kings and Maharashtra captain Ruturaj Gaikwad set a massive message to the BCCI selectors with his record 21st century in List ‘A’ cricket to revive the India ‘A’ innings in the opening match of tri-series against hosts Sri Lanka ‘A’ at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium on Tuesday. Gaikwad scored a possible ‘match-winning’ knock of 101 in 114 balls to lift India to 277 for 6 after batting first.

The CSK skipper, who was retained for Rs 18 crore by MS Dhoni’s side ahead of IPL 2026, was a last-minute addition to the India ‘A’ squad – replacing Riyan Parag, who was out injured after the IPL 2026 season. Gaikwad revived the Indian innings from 17 for 2 after the early loss of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Prabhsimran Singh.

Gaikwad, who was playing his 100th List A match, has gone past former India captain Virat Kohli’s incredible average (minimum 50 matches) in this format during his 21st ton. The 29-year-old batter now averages 59.31 as compared to Kohli’s List A average of 57.91 while Australian legend Michael Bevan had an average of 57.85.

Also Read | India A vs Sri Lanka A 2026 Tri-Series 1st ODI Match Live Score: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Team India bat after winning toss

He has also taken only 96 innings to draw level with current Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir’s record of 21 List A tons. Former India opener Gambhir had taken 292 innings to notch up 21 tons. Former India captain and head coach Rahul Dravid also had 21 List A centuries in 416 innings.

Only 5 Indian batters have scored more List A centuries than Gaikwad. Sachin Tendulkar leads the way with 60 tons in the format, followed by Kohli who has 59 centuries – 54 of them in ODI cricket. Former India captain Rohit Sharma has 37 List A centuries while Sourav Ganguly retired with 31 centuries and Shikhar Dhawan had 30 tons.

Gaikwad had a modest run in IPL 2026 season, scoring only 337 runs in 14 matches at an average of 28.08 with a strike-rate of 123.44 with 2 fifties. His CSK also failed to qualify for the Playoffs stages.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi fails on List A debut with India ‘A’

IPL 2026 Orange Cap winner Vaibhav Sooryavanshi made his debut in 50-over cricket with India ‘A’ team against Sri Lanka ‘A’ on Tuesday. Sooryavanshi, who earned his maiden call-up to Indian senior team at the age of just 15 on Saturday after being called up for T20I series against Ireland and England as well as Asian Games 2026, was dismissed for only 14 in the opening one-dayer of the tri-series in Dambulla.

The Rajasthan Royals opener was the leading run-scorer in IPL 2026 with 776 runs at an incredible strike-rate of 237.3.