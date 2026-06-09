Ben Stokes considering complete retirement after London night club incident? Here’s what we know

England Test captain Ben Stokes is reportedly considering stepping down from his leadership role and could face permanent retirement from international cricket following a late-night nightclub altercation.

According to Talk Sport, the England and Wales Cricket Board has offered the 35-year-old all-rounder the option to resign on his own terms to save his playing career. Should he refuse to step down voluntarily, the governing body is prepared to sack him from the captaincy for breaching team protocols.

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In response to the action, Stokes is seriously thinking about walking away from international cricket entirely which will actually be a decision that will shock each and every cricket fan.

The bombshell development unfolded on Sunday night, immediately following England’s resounding 115-run victory over New Zealand in the first Test of the summer at Lord’s.

The post-match celebration turned sour in the early hours of Monday morning when Ben Stokes and teammate Gus Atkinson were caught up in an incident at a venue in Chelsea which immediately triggered all this drama.

New details reveal that the altercation was ignited by a dispute between England fast bowler Gus Atkinson and Saracens rugby player Totoa Auvaa. The confrontation escalated to the point that an England team security officer was forced to intervene, sustaining injuries that required stitches.

Surely, English cricket has been plunged into chaos and the man who once was regarded as the one to lead England forward is at the risk of losing captaincy.

Protocol Breach Triggers ECB Probe

ECB confirmed it has launched an investigation into a breach of team protocols and has referred the matter to the Cricket Regulator. The inquiry centers around the players staying out past the team’s strict midnight curfew.

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Reports indicate that the confrontation also involved an academy rugby player from the Saracens. While sources have claimed that the England cricketers were not the primary aggressors, an ECB security guard accompanying the players reportedly sustained injuries requiring stitches after intercepting a punch.

The controversy hits a nerve for the ECB, coming just months after the team’s off-field drinking culture was heavily criticized during winter tours of Australia and New Zealand, including a previous nightclub incident involving vice-captain Harry Brook.

Ben Stokes has previously been involved in a night club brawl back in 2017 in the early hours of September 25 following England’s 124-run victory against the West Indies in an ODI match. Stokes was even arrested on suspicion of causing physical harm and, therefore, he was stripped of Test vice-captaincy by the ECB. The ghost from the past has come back to haunt him once again but this time it’s even more lethal.

The English board still hasn’t communicated anything about Ben Stokes’ possible exit but things are expected to be clear before the 2nd Test match begins from June 17 onwards.