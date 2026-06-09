FIFA World Cup 2026: Smallest to biggest participating nations at the 48-team event

The expanded 48-team FIFA World Cup 2026 will be a combination of nations with distinct population from featuring tiny debutants Curacao to co-hosts USA, here is the top 5 list





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The FIFA World Cup trophy on display after its unveiling during its trophy tour with Coca-Cola India leadership at the Taj Mansingh hotel, in New Delhi on Saturday, January 10, 2026. (Photo: IANS)





When the FIFA World Cup 2026 begins, a lot of records are expected to be rewritten. Whether in terms of viewership or ticket sales or the number of teams participating, the upcoming edition will be something that fans have never seen before.

The inclusion of 48 nations automatically makes it the most expansive and physically massive FIFA World Cup edition yet. The United States of America, Mexico and Canada will co-host the event, which will complete 96 years of existence in this edition.

While a couple of teams will participate in the FIFA World Cup for the very first time, a few nations will make their first appearance after decades of absence. The showpiece event will also see a few legendary players like Luka Modric, Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Guillermo Ochoa appear in their record 6th edition.

There are many more interesting facts and trivia around the FIFA World Cup, like always, but did you know about the smallest nation to feature in the 2026 edition? Or the biggest, in terms of population? Here is the entire list.

1. Curacao

Making its historic tournament debut, the vibrant Caribbean island is the least populous country in the 2026 lineup, home to roughly 185,000 residents.

2. Cape Verde

The African debutants bring a compact but fiercely passionate population of approximately 530,000 from their volcanic Atlantic archipelago. The Blue Sharks have consistently punched well above their weight and their presence at the FIFA World Cup 2026 will be interesting to see.

3. Qatar

The 2022 hosts return to the tournament stage representing a domestic population of around 3.37 million. Backed by world-class training facilities and their status as back-to-back Asian champions, they arrive in North America eager to prove their footballing infrastructure can help them at the international stage as well.

4. Belgium

Often a powerhouse on the pitch, Belgium packs its elite footballing identity into a highly dense population of roughly 11.77 million. Despite its modest size compared to European neighbors, the nation consistently manufactures world-class talent, sustaining its status as a perennial top-tier threat.

5. Haiti

Returning to the World Cup stage for the first time since 1974, the resilient Caribbean nation boasts a population of about 12.03 million. Despite their long history of natural calamities and famines, Haiti’s return is absolutely shocking, yet inspiring.

Largest nations at the FIFA World Cup 2026 (by population)

1. United States

As a tournament co-host anchoring Group D, the US is the most populous country in the 2026 field, with over 345 million residents. Its major metropolitan hubs and high-capacity stadiums will serve as the backbone for this historically expanded tournament.

2. Brazil

The 5-time world champions represent a massive population of approximately 218 million as they headline Group C. As the only nation to qualify for every single World Cup iteration, Brazil brings an unparalleled domestic fanbase.

3. Mexico

Making history as the first 3-time tournament host, Mexico boasts a football mad domestic population of roughly 129 million people. Headlining Group A, El Tri’s roaring home support at the iconic Estadio Azteca will provide one of the most electric atmospheres in the competition.

4. Japan

The Asian powerhouse enters Group F backed by a dense, highly passionate domestic population of approximately 123 million. Japan’s dedicated supporters and structured squad will look to make a deep knockout run across the broad North American continent.

5. Egypt

The Pharaohs lead the line for North Africa in Group G, carrying the high expectations of a football-obsessed nation of roughly 115 million citizens. Backed by massive domestic viewership, Egypt returns to the global stage aiming to stamp its authority on the expanded format.

How to watch and stream FIFA World Cup 2026 in India

You can watch FIFA 2026 on Zee’s new Unite8 Sports network (Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2, and Unite8 Sports 2 HD). Multiple group-stage matches that will take place simultaneously will be aired across the four channels with English and Hindi feeds. All games will also be streamed live on the Zee5 app and website.