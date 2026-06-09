Football Fever Grips St. Xavier’s as Soccer league begins

By Sakhshi Jha:- Having successfully completed two exciting editions, Xaverian soccer League (XSL) Season 3 is going to be held on 6th and 7th June 2026 at St. Xavier’s College Ground. It brings the football legends, students and Sports enthusiasts together on a common platform that celebrate sportsmanship. There are eight franchises participating in XSL Season 3 owned by named personalities like Mehtab Hossain, MD Rafique, Faisal Haque and many others. The Principal of St. Xavier’s college added-“Xavierian Soccer League embodies the core value of St. Xavier’s College”. Xaverian Soccer League Season 3 is poised to deliver another memorable chapter in the sporting history with academic excellence.
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