PAK-W Vs SCO-W, ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up: Pakistan fall short against clinical Scotland in rain-marred contest

Pakistan suffered a morale breaking defeat against Scotland in their warm up game for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026. Get the full match report, as it happened, right here
Updated: June 9, 2026, 11:01 PM IST
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Scotland upstaged Pakistan and issued a definitive warning ahead of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup with a 41-run victory through the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) method in their warm-up fixture at The County Ground. The Asian outfit hasn’t had the best of times in international tournaments but a loss in their practice match is a new low.
Last year at the W-ODI World Cup in India and Sri Lanka, the Pakistanis had finished at the bottom of the points table with just 3 points from 3 washouts, failing to win even a single game in the league stage. And what happened today against Scotland does not look encouraging enough and they could be on their way to another dismal outing in a World Cup edition.
Pakistan’s bowling attack was immediately put to the sword by a clinical Scottish top-order. Scotland’s captain Kathryn Bryce led entirely from the front, smashing a blistering, unbeaten 94 off just 43 deliveries.
Bryce’s masterclass saw her score 11 fours and 3 sixes at a daunting strike rate of 218.6.
Darcey Carter provided exceptional support from the other end, anchoring the partnership with a well-crafted 45 off 36 balls. Despite late breakthroughs from Sadia Iqbal (1/23) and Ayesha Zafar (1/34), Scotland posted to a formidable 191/5 in their 20 overs.
Pakistan’s response never found its rhythm. The top-order faltered against a highly disciplined Scottish bowling unit. Wicketkeeper-batter Muneeba Ali offered some resistance, grinding out a 22-ball 20, while Iram Javed chipped in with a quickfire 14.
However, Scotland’s Rachel Slater proved too hot to handle, picking up 2/11 in a tight two-over spell that consistently choked the scoring rates. As wickets fell at regular intervals, Pakistan crawled to 62/5 in 9 overs before heavy rain stopped play.
Well behind the DLS par score when the match was called off, Fatima Sana’s side was left with a disappointing defeat ahead of their tournament opener on June 12.