FIFA World Cup 2026, ⁠Qatar vs Switzerland Live Streaming Info: When, Where, How to Watch Live Football Match Score, TV Telecast, App Online

Qatar, hosts of the 2022 edition, will open their Group B campaign in FIFA World Cup 2026 against Switzerland at the Levi’s Stadium in San Francisco Bay Area on Saturday.





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Qatar will face Switzerland in a Group B match of FIFA World Cup 2026 in San Francisco. (Image: AI)





Qatar vs Switzerland FIFA World Cup 2026 Group B match: The last edition’s hosts – Qatar – will open their Group B campaign in FIFA World Cup 2026 against Switzerland at the Levi’s Stadium in San Francisco Bay Area on Saturday. Based on current FIFA ranking, Switzerland would be favourites to top Group B which also includes Canada and Bosnia & Herzegovina apart from Qatar.

Canada and Bosnia played out a 1-1 draw on Friday and the Swiss will look at this opportunity to soar to the top of the table after a win over Qatar. While the Swiss have managed to get out of the Group Stages in the recent editions but have crashed out of the Round of 16 stages in the last three World Cups.

Former Spain coach Julen Lopetegui is currently in charge of the Qatar team and has managed to eke out a couple of wins from this side in the last 13 matches. But the Asian side have failed to win in their last 6 games heading into the FIFA World Cup 2026. The team has lost to Zimbabwe and Palestine with draws against El Salvador and Syria.

Switzerland, on the other hand, were dominant in the Qualifying stages with 14 goals in six games. The scored four times against US and Mexico in recent times and also had high-scoring clashes against Germany and Jordan.

The two nations have only faced off once in their history, back in 2018 in a friendly match in November 2018, where Qatar edged the hosts 1–0 at Stadio di Cornaredo in Lugano, Switzerland.

The Swiss, though, have been unbeaten in their last six World Cup openers, since losing 5-0 to West Germany in the 1966 World Cup. They will be confident of making it seven in a row against Qatar, who are ranked at 56th place in the current FIFA World Rankings, 37 places below thems (19th).

Back to their 2022 World Cup results Qatar were eliminated in the group stage, while Switzerland reached the Round of 16 Can they go one step further this time? Watch all 104 FIFA World Cup 2026™ matches live on SportyTV for only R10 and get a R10 Free Bet… pic.twitter.com/LypZqOnPrG — SportyTV (@SportyTV) June 13, 2026

Here are all the details about Qatar vs Switzerland FIFA World Cup 2026 Group B match…

When will Qatar vs Switzerland FIFA World Cup 2026 Group B match take place?

The Qatar vs Switzerland FIFA World Cup 2026 Group B match will take place on Saturday, June 13 (Sunday in Indian time).

What time will Qatar vs Switzerland FIFA World Cup 2026 Group B match kick off?

The Qatar vs Switzerland FIFA World Cup 2026 Group B match will kick off at 1230am IST.

Where will Qatar vs Switzerland FIFA World Cup 2026 Group B match take place?

The Qatar vs Switzerland FIFA World Cup 2026 Group B match will take place at Levi’s Stadium in San Francisco Bay Area.

How can I watch Qatar vs Switzerland FIFA World Cup 2026 Group B match LIVE on TV in India?

The Qatar vs Switzerland FIFA World Cup 2026 Group B match will available LIVE on Zee’s new Unite8 Sports network (Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2, and Unite8 Sports 2 HD) in India. Multiple group-stage matches that will take place simultaneously will be aired across the four channels with English and Hindi feeds.

How can I watch Qatar vs Switzerland FIFA World Cup 2026 Group B match live streaming in India?

The Qatar vs Switzerland FIFA World Cup 2026 Group B match will be available for live streaming on Zee5 website and app.

Qatar vs Switzerland FIFA World Cup 2026 Group B match Squads

Qatar: Mahmoud Abunada, Salah Zakaria, Meshaal Barsham, Pedro Miguel, Lucas Mendes, Issa Laye, Jassem Gaber, Ayoub Al Oui, Homam El Amin, Boualem Khoukhi, Sultan Al Brake, Al Hashmi Al Hussain, Abdulaziz Hatem, Karim Boudiaf, Ahmed Fathy, Assim Madibo, Mohammad Al Mannai, Ahmed Alaa, Edmílson Junior, Mohammed Muntari, Hassan Al Haydos, Akram Afif, Yusuf Abdurisag, Ahmed Al Ganehi, Almoez Ali, Tahsin Mohammed.

Switzerland: Gregor Kobel, Yvon Mvogo, Marvin Keller, Miro Muheim, Silvan Widmer, Nico Elvedi, Manuel Akanji, Ricardo Rodríguez, Eray Cömert, Aurèle Amenda, Luca Jaquez, Denis Zakaria, Remo Freuler, Johan Manzambi, Granit Xhaka, Ardon Jashari, Djibril Sow, Christian Fassnacht, Rubén Vargas, Michel Aebischer, Fabian Rieder, Breel Embolo, Dan Ndoye, Noah Okafor, Zeki Amdouni, Cedric Itten.