FIFA World Cup 2026: Who are the Indian origin players in this expanded 48-team edition? Here’s all you need to know

A total of 4 Indian origin players will be participating in the 2026 FIFA World Cup edition but who are they? Here’s everything you need to know about them





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The FIFA World Cup trophy on display after its unveiling during its trophy tour with Coca-Cola India leadership at the Taj Mansingh hotel, in New Delhi on Saturday, January 10, 2026. (Photo: IANS)





India might not be playing in the FIFA World Cup 2026 but the nation does have representation in the expanded 48-team tournament which kicked-off two days ago with co-hosts Mexico beating South Africa 2-0 in the opening match. The other two hosting nations, Canada and the USA, secured a draw and a win in their respective opening matches.

A total of 4 Indian origin players will be participating in the 2026 FIFA World Cup edition but who are they? Let’s find out.

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Sarpreet Singh (New Zealand)

The most prominent name among the 4 Indian representatives is 27-year-old Sarpreet Singh who will turn up for New Zealand in the biggest FIFA World Cup edition ever. Born to Punjabi parents in Auckland, Sarpreet came through the ranks of Wellington Phoenix’s academy.

The Kiwi number 10, who plays as an attacking midfielder, made headlines in 2019 when he signed for Bundesliga giants FC Bayern Munich, becoming the first Indian origin footballer to play in the German league. Sarpreet has 24 senior international caps to his name and he is expected to play a key role for New Zealand who are returning to the world stage for the first time since 2010.

Tahsin Mohammed Jamshid (Qatar)

The youngest of the 4 Indian origin players at the FIFA World Cup is 19-year-old Tahsin Mohammed Jamshid who was born in Doha to parents from Kannur, Kerala. Jamshid is a product of Qatar’s elite Aspire Academy and he plays for Qatar’s biggest football club Al-Duhail.

Interestingly, the winger holds an Indian passport alongside a special Qatari mission passport, which is issued for international athletes.

Nishan Velupillay (Australia)

Australia’s 25-year-old winger Nishan Velupillay is among the fresh faces making a World Cup debut for the Socceroos. Born in Melbourne to an Anglo-Indian mother and a Malaysian father of Sri Lankan Tamil descent, Velupillay plays his club football for Melbourne Victory. He forced his way into the national team after scoring on his international debut against China in late 2024.

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Samuel Moutoussamy (DR Congo)

Bringing the most senior international experience to the table is DR Congo’s Samuel Moutoussamy. The 29-year-old midfielder was born in Paris to a Congolese mother and an Indo-Guadeloupean father of Tamil descent. Having spent seven seasons in France’s Ligue 1 with Nantes, Moutoussamy now plays for Greek club Atromitos and has accumulated 57 caps as a mainstay for the African nation.