FIFA World Cup 2026, ⁠Brazil vs Haiti: BIG blow for Brazilians before second Group C clash, Neymar is set to…

FIFA World Cup 2026, ⁠Brazil vs Haiti Group C: Five-time champions Brazil will look to post their first win of the tournament as they face Haiti at Lincoln Financial Field Stadium in Philadelphia on Friday.





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Brazil football team will take on Haiti in FIFA World Cup 2026 match in Philadelphia. (Image: AI)





FIFA World Cup 2026 ⁠Brazil vs Haiti: Five-time winners Brazil got their campaign in the FIFA World Cup 2026 will look to get their Group C campaign on track with a win over Haiti as they face off at the Lincoln Financial Field Stadium in Philadelphia on Friday. After being held to a 1-1 draw in their opening match against Morocco, Brazil will be desperate for a win to boost their chances of reaching the Round of 32.

Brazil’s bid for a win suffered a big blow with star player Neymar once again ruled out of the match vs Haiti – his second game in a row due to a calf injury. The Brazilian football confederation said on Thursday that Neymar wasn’t going to travel with the rest of the squad for Friday’s match against Haiti in Philadelphia.

“He will remain in New Jersey to optimize the final phase of his recovery process,” the confederation said in a statement.

The Brazilian confederation added that the 34-year-old Santos player will continue his recovery at the facilities of the team’s hotel. Neymar was seen on the training field for the first time on Tuesday, undergoing physical conditioning exercises. He then went on to rejoin his teammates for parts of the session on Wednesday.

WATCH Neymar train with Brazil teammates HERE…

“Tristeza” Por este momento de NEYMAR donde es informado que no continuaría el ENTRENAMIENTO con sus compañeros para entrenar DIFERENCIADO. pic.twitter.com/StZ0iVZLda — Tendencias Deportes (@TendenciasDepor) June 18, 2026

Neymar is yet to practice in full training session with the rest of the team since reporting to Brazil’s squad while nursing an injured right leg. Neymar is looking to make his first appearance in his fourth World Cup and underwent tests on his injured right calf on Monday. He sustained the injury while turning out for Santos on May 17.

Brazil’s recent form has been inconsistent in recent time with two wins, one draw and one loss in the last five outings. Before starting off the World Cup, they beat Egypt 2-1 and Panama 6-2. Brazilians have faced Haiti twice in their history and won both matches comfortably.

Brazil beat Haiti 7-1 at the Copa America in their last match in 2016 and before that Brazil had been victorious by a 6-0 margin back in 2004.

Here are all the details about Brazil vs Haiti FIFA World Cup 2026 Group C match…

When will Brazil vs Haiti FIFA World Cup 2026 Group C match take place?

The Brazil vs Haiti FIFA World Cup 2026 Group C match will take place on Friday, June 19 (Saturday in India time).

What time will Brazil vs Haiti FIFA World Cup 2026 Group C match kick off?

The Brazil vs Haiti FIFA World Cup 2026 Group C match will kick off at 630am IST.

Where will Brazil vs Haiti FIFA World Cup 2026 Group C match take place?

The Brazil vs Haiti FIFA World Cup 2026 Group C match will take place at Lincoln Financial Field Stadium in Philadelphia.

How can I watch Brazil vs Haiti FIFA World Cup 2026 Group C match LIVE on TV in India?

The Brazil vs Haiti FIFA World Cup 2026 Group C match will available LIVE on Zee’s new Unite8 Sports network (Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2, and Unite8 Sports 2 HD) in India. Multiple group-stage matches that will take place simultaneously will be aired across the four channels with English and Hindi feeds.

How can I watch Brazil vs Haiti FIFA World Cup 2026 Group C match live streaming in India?

The Brazil vs Haiti FIFA World Cup 2026 Group C match will be available for live streaming on Zee5 website and app.

Brazil vs Haiti FIFA World Cup 2026 Group C match Squads

Brazil: Goalkeepers: Alisson (Liverpool), Ederson (Fenerbahce), Weverton (Gremio).

Defenders: Alex Sandro, Danilo, Leo Pereira (Flamengo), Bremer (Juventus), Ibanez (Al-Ahli), Ederson (Atalanta), Marquinhos (Paris St-Germain), Gabriel (Arsenal), Douglas Santos (Zenit St. Petersburg).

Midfielders: Bruno Guimaraes (Newcastle), Casemiro (Manchester United), Danilo Santos (Botafogo), Fabinho (Al-Ittihad), Lucas Paqueta (Flamengo).

Forwards: Endrick (Lyon), Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal), Igor Thiago (Brentford), Matheus Cunha (Manchester United), Raphinha (Barcelona), Vinicius Junior (Real Madrid), Luiz Henrique (Zenit St. Petersburg), Neymar (Santos), Rayan (Bournemouth)

Haiti: Goalkeepers: Johnny Placide (Bastia), Alexandre Pierre (Sochaux), Josue Duverger (FC Cosmos Koblenz).

Defenders: Carlens Arcus (Angers), Wilguens Pauguain (Zulte Waregem), Duke Lacroix (Colorado Springs), Martin Expérience (Nancy), Jean-Kevin Duverne (KAA Gent), Ricardo Ade (LDU Quito), Hannes Delcroix (Lugano), Keeto Thermoncy (Young Boys Berne).

Midfielders: Leverton Pierre (Vizela), Carl-Fred Sainthe (El Paso Locomotive), Jean-Jacques Danley (Philadelphia Union), Jean-Ricner Bellegarde (Wolves), Pierre Woodenski (Violette), Dominique Simon (Tatran Presov).

Forwards: Louicius Deedson (Dallas), Ruben Providence (Almere City), Josue Casimir (Auxerre), Derrick Etienne (Toronto), Wilson Isidor (Sunderland), Duckens Nazon (Esteghlal), Frantzdy Pierrot (Caykur Rizespor), Yassin Fortune (Vizela), Lenny Joseph (Ferencvaros)