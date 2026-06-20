Advocate Arvind Kumar Mawar, who is representing Khan Sir, said that the court has scheduled June 25 for the final hearing on the anticipatory bail plea in the coaching institute firing case.





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Khan Sir case update: Bihar court grants interim relief to Faisal Khan in coaching institute firing case, final hearing on… | Image: ANI





Khan Sir Case Update: In the latest development in the coaching institute firing case, a Bihar court on Saturday granted interim relief to educator and YouTuber Faisal Khan, also known as Khan Sir. While hearing Khan Sir’s anticipatory bail plea, the court upheld a ‘no coercive action’ order and instructed police not to take any harsh action against the educator until the next hearing.

Earlier, Patna Police lodged an FIR against Khan Sir and two other persons in connection with the June 2 firing incident outside his coaching institute. The FIR was registered days after unidentified persons allegedly vandalised Khan Global Studies Institute in Patna and pelted stones at the educator’s home.

Final Argument On June 25

Advocate Arvind Kumar Mawar, who is representing educator Faisal Khan, told news agency ANI that the court has fixed June 25 for the final arguments, after which the bench will take a decision on the anticipatory bail plea in the case.

“The case diary requested by the judge was submitted by the police and handed to the public prosecutor for preparation. It will be returned on the 23rd, and the next date fixed for final arguments is the 25th. Custody has been extended until then,” Mawar said.

Mawar said that bail hearing for the guards involved would also take place on the same day.

“Final hearing and decisions on bail will take place on the 25th,” Mawar confirmed.

Guards Arrested

Two guards associated with the institute were arrested based on video evidence, officials said today.

According to a press release issued by the Office of the City Superintendent of Police (Central), Patna, the incident occurred on the night of June 2 at approximately 10:10 PM. A group of individuals reportedly engaged in stone-pelting and vandalism at the Khan Global Studies coaching centre.

“Following the incident, Case No. 410/26 was registered, and an investigation was launched. During the course of the probe, a video was recovered which showed two individuals engaging in aerial firing following the act of vandalism,” the police statement read.

After reviewing the CCTV footage, cops detained two guards who are associated with the institute. Based on the ongoing probe and recovered evidence, cops filed an FIR and named Khan Sir and two other persons under the relevant sections of the abetment and Arms Acts.

(With ANI Inputs)