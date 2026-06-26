173 and counting: FIFA World Cup 2026 breaks goals record even before end of league stages

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has confirmed that the 2026 FIFA World Cup has broken the all-time tournament scoring record, with 173 goals scored so far. In an Instagram post, Infantino noted that this tournament has already overtaken the previous record of 172 goals, which was set during the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Infantino stated that reaching 173 goals highlights the exciting, attacking style of play and excellent finishing from the players in this tournament.

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He congratulated all the players who have scored so far and stated that he looks forward to seeing even more goals as the tournament progresses toward the final, which will take place on Sunday, July 19, in New York New Jersey. The 2026 edition, co-hosted by Canada, Mexico, and the United States, has consistently produced high-scoring matches as teams fight for spots in the knockout rounds.

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Earlier in the week, Infantino also used Instagram to congratulate Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo, who became the first player in football history to score in six different World Cup tournaments. Ronaldo reached this milestone during Portugal’s dominant 5-0 win against Uzbekistan in their Group K match at Houston Stadium.

In his social media post, the FIFA President called Ronaldo’s achievement incredible and extended his best wishes to the Portuguese forward for the remainder of the competition.

Who will play tonight?

Teams from Group I, H and G will be in action tonight. The night will begin with Norway taking on France and Senegal locking horns with Iraq in the concurrent match. In Group H, Cape Verde will square off against Saudi Arabia while Uruguay and Spain will compete for a spot in the round of 32.

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In Group G, New Zealand will be up against the Belgian Red Devils In the last match of the day, Egypt will be locking horns against Iran.

How to watch and stream FIFA World Cup 2026 in India

Multiple group-stage matches that will take place simultaneously will be aired across Zee5 app and website. Live telecast of the FIFA World Cup 2026 will also be available on the Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2, and Unite8 Sports 2 HD TV channels in India.