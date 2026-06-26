Is Baahubali 3 confirmed? Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, and Anushka Shetty hint at a big sequel: 'World is not...'

Prabhas in Baahubali: The Torchbearer documentary has created speculation about Baahubali 3. With Rana Daggubati and Anushka Shetty joining in the moment, fans are wondering whether the blockbuster franchise is gearing up for another chapter. But has the sequel actually been confirmed?





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Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, and Anushka Shetty (PC: Twitter)





Baahubali fans are once again buzzing with excitement after a viral moment from Baahubali: The Torchbearer sparked new sequel rumours. The small video from Netflix documentary Baahubali: The Torchbearer has led many fans to believe it was a subtle hint at Baahubali 3, with clips from the documentary quickly making the rounds on social media. Fans have since flooded X and Instagram with theories, convinced that the cast may have dropped an indirect tease about the franchise’s future.

The speculation has reignited debate about whether the blockbuster series could return nearly a decade after Baahubali 2: The Conclusion became a massive box-office success. While the viral moment has fueled hopes of another epic chapter, neither director S.S. Rajamouli nor the makers have officially confirmed that a third installment. Scroll down to read what the actors have said about Baahubali 3:

Is Baahubali 3 confirmed?

The speculation began after a clip from the Netflix documentary Baahubali: The Torchbearer started circulating online. In the video, Rana Daggubati can be seen saying that the Baahubali story is not over. Before he finishes his sentence, Prabhas smiles and raises three fingers, while Anushka Shetty joins in the laughter. In the video, Rana says, “I don’t know if I should say this publicly, but since Rajamouli and Shobu garu aren’t here, I will just say what’s on my mind. The world may not be ready yet, but there will be Baahubali…” Prabhas then playfully raises three fingers with a smile, and the gesture has everyone on the couch, including Anushka, laughing. Then the clip concludes with sentence, “And the legacy continues!”

Fan’s reaction to Baahubali 3 speculation

Social media has been flooded with excited reactions, with fans calling it the “best surprise” and expressing hope that the epic franchise will finally return. Many viewers also praised the nostalgic moments in Baahubali: The Torchbearer, saying the documentary rekindled memories of the blockbuster series. One X user wrote, “Bahubali 3 is Official now confirmed by Prabhas anna, Rana and Sweety #Prabhas #Bahubali3”, another tweeted, “Indian cinema is not ready for this peak #Prabhas‌ #Bahubali3”, another shared, “Goosebumps stuff followed by #Baahubali3 announcement from the Baahubali himself #BaahubaliTheTorchbearer”, another X user commented, “LADIES AND GENTELMAN, you’re still not ready for this #bahubali3” and another wrote, “It will be Biggest ever if happens #Bahubali3 #Prabhas”

Bahubali 3 is Official now confirmed by Prabhas anna, Rana and Sweety #Prabhas #Bahubali3 pic.twitter.com/wo0qW6JCyF — (@Mithabhashi__) June 25, 2026

Bahubali 3 Officially confirmed ❤️‍ Indian cinema is not ready for this peak#Prabhas‌ #Bahubali3 pic.twitter.com/W6r44DkOD3 — Seno.Raw (@hguuserrrr) June 25, 2026

WTF #Bahubali3 On Card If It’s Happened BO Prediction Day 1 = 500 Cr Opening Closing 6000 Crs Easy pic.twitter.com/NX3burEWm6 — (@Bharanivk18_) June 25, 2026

However, there has been no official confirmation from the makers so far, so fans will have to wait a little longer for the official statement.