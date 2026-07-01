Belgium Vs Senegal, FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 Live Streaming: Kevin De Bruyne’s Red Devils up against Sadio Mane’s Teranga Lions

The winner of this match between Belgium and Senegal will face either the USA or Bosnia and Herzegovina from the other side of the bracket in the Round of 16. Get the full preview and live streaming details right here





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Romelu Lukaku (L) and Kevin De Bruyne of Belgium react during the group G match between Belgium and Egypt at the 2026 FIFA World Cup at Seattle Stadium in Seattle, the United States, June 15, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua via IANS)





The FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 has not failed to deliver entertainment, lots of goals and excitement. A total of 7 matches have already taken place with Canada, Brazil, Paraguay, Morocco, Norway, France and Mexico securing their spots to the next round, which is the last 16.

Tonight, either of Belgium and Senegal has the chance to become the 8th nation to confirm their berth to the Round of 16 when they clash at the Seattle Stadium in Washington.

How Belgium reached the last 32?

The Belgian Red Devils reached the Round of 32 after securing top spot in Group G. The 2018 Bronze medallists started slow as they were held to a frustrating 1-1 draw against Egypt in their FIFA World Cup 2026 opener.

Things became even more tense in their second match when defender Nathan Ngoy was sent off in a grueling goalless draw against Iran. The result had put Belgium’s progress to the knockout rounds in scrutiny and they needed a big win in their last Group G match against New Zealand to go through.

Also Read: FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32, ⁠England vs DR Congo Live Streaming Info: Harry Kane’s side look to book date against co-hosts Mexico in pre-quarters

And that’s what Rudi Garcia’s men did, thrashing New Zealand 5-1. Leandro Trossard netted a brace, while veteran playmaker Kevin De Bruyne and super-sub Romelu Lukaku also got on the scoresheet to cement their place in the knockout grid.

How Senegal reached here?

Belgium’s opponents tonight – Senegal – had a much more difficult path to the Round of 32 from Group I, which featured heavyweights like France, Norway and Iraq. The AFCON 2026 runners-up advanced as one of the eight best 3rd-place teams in the group stages.

The Teranga Lions suffered consecutive defeats in their opening two matches, 3-1 against last edition’s runners-up France before enduring a tight 3-2 loss to Norway. As Senegal were on the verge of elimination, Pape Thiaw’s side produced an incredible turnaround in their group finale against Iraq.

Thanks to a brilliant brace from Papa Gueye, Senegal cruised to a thumping 5-0 victory which improved their goal difference and earned them a qualification ticket.

The winner of this match between Belgium and Senegal will face either the USA or Bosnia and Herzegovina from the other side of the bracket in the Round of 16.

Here are all the live streaming details of Belgium vs Senegal, FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 match:

When and where will Belgium vs Senegal, FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 match take place?

The Belgium vs Senegal, FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 match will take place on Thursday, July 2 at the Seattle Stadium.

What time will Belgium vs Senegal, FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 match start?

The Belgium vs Senegal, FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 match will kick off at 1:30AM (IST).

Belgium Vs Senegal, FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32: Squads

Belgium

Goalkeepers: Thibaut Courtois, Senne Lammens, Mike Penders

Defenders: Timothy Castagne, Zeno Debast, Maxim De Cuyper, Koni De Winter, Brandon Mechele, Thomas Meunier, Nathan Ngoy, Joaquin Seys, Arthur Theate

Midfielders: Kevin De Bruyne, Amadou Onana, Nicolas Raskin, Youri Tielemans, Hans Vanaken, Axel Witsel

Forwards: Charles De Ketelaere, Jeremy Doku, Matias Fernandez-Pardo, Romelu Lukaku, Dodi Lukebakio, Diego Moreira, Alexis Saelemaekers, Leandro Trossard

Senegal

Goalkeepers: Mory Diaw, Yehvann Diouf, Édouard Mendy

Defenders: Ilay Camara, Krépin Diatta, El Hadji Malick Diouf, Ismail Jakobs, Kalidou Koulibaly, Moustapha Mbow, Antoine Mendy, Moussa Niakhaté, Mamadou Sarr, Abdoulaye Seck

Midfielders: Lamine Camara, Pathé Ciss, Habib Diarra, Idrissa Gana Gueye, Pape Gueye, Pape Matar Sarr, Bara Sapoko Ndiaye

Attackers: Assane Diao, Bamba Dieng, Nicolas Jackson, Sadio Mané, Ibrahim Mbaye, Cherif Ndiaye, Iliman Ndiaye, Ismaïla Sarr