IND Vs ENG, 1st T20I: Watch Abhishek Sharma become the fastest half-centurion from India on English soil

With his 20-ball fifty, Abhishek Sharma also became the fastest Indian to score a half-century in T20Is on English soil, surpassing KL Rahul who took 27 balls to do so back in 2018 at Manchester





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India’s Abhishek Sharma celebrates after scoring a half-century during the first T20I match between India and England at the Riverside Ground in Chester-le-Street on Wednesday, July 1, 2026. (Photo: IANS)





Indian opening batter Abhishek Sharma, who was replaced by fellow teammate Ishan Kishan from the number 1 T20I batter’s ranking, struck his first-ever half-century on English soil in the 1st of a 5-match T20 series between India and England at the scenic Riverside Ground in Chester-Le-Street.

After Shreyas Iyer won the toss and chose to bat first, India got off to a mixed start. Out of form opening batter Sanju Samson, who had a forgettable outing recently during the Men in Blues’ 2-0 series defeat in Ireland, got out in just the 2nd over of the innings for a score of just 1. Samson was removed by right-arm pacer Saqib Mahmood who returned to national colors for the first time since January 31, 2025.

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Mahmood had tempted Samson to play a cover drive but the latter ended up handing an easy catch to Tom Banton. Then, wicket-keeper batter Ishan Kishan got dismissed for a 2-ball duck in what was his first T20 outing since becoming the number 1 batter in the shortest format.

Abhishek Sharma becomes the fastest half-centurion for India on English soil

With two wickets falling in quick succession, the onus was on Abhishek Sharma and skipper Shreyas Iyer to steady India’s ship. While Iyer started off rather slowly, Abhishek operated with his usual aggressive approach, smashing at a daunting strike rate of more than 240.

The left-hand batter did not take much time to adapt to the conditions as he got to his half-century off just 20 balls with a single off leg-spinner Adil Rashid. With his 20-ball fifty, Abhishek Sharma also became the fastest Indian to score a half-century in T20Is on English soil, surpassing KL Rahul who took 27 balls to do so back in 2018 at Manchester.

More to follow..