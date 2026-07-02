Air India Express resumes all flights to West Asia; announces new flights to THESE places

According to the airline, the restart of services to Salalah in Oman and Kuwait marks the full restoration of its West Asia network, with flights now operating to all destinations in the region.





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Air India Express now operates nearly 780 flights every week between India and West Asia, connecting 18 Indian cities directly with key destinations in the region. PTI/File image





Air India Express has restored all of its Middle East services after resuming flights to Kuwait and Salalah. The move brings an end to the temporary suspension of operations to the last remaining destinations in the region.

The company also stated that it will commence new flights to Oman and Kuwait. The Tata Group-owned airline had suspended services to certain West Asia destinations in the wake of the conflict in the region.

Air India Express now operates nearly 780 flights every week between India and West Asia, connecting 18 Indian cities directly with key destinations in the region.

Air India begins new flights to…

According to the airline, the restart of services to Salalah in Oman and Kuwait marks the full restoration of its West Asia network, with flights now operating to all destinations in the region.

The resumption of flights to Salalah means Air India Express is once again serving both Muscat International Airport and Salalah International Airport in Oman. The airline also resumed flights between Muscat and Mangaluru on July 3 and currently operates about 40 weekly services connecting Muscat with seven Indian cities.

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The airline said all Kuwait-bound and Kuwait-originating flights will operate through Terminal 4 at Kuwait International Airport. Tickets for the restored services are available through the airline’s website, mobile application and other booking platforms.

“Flights on the Kozhikode-Salalah route will resume from 2 July. Services between Kozhikode and Kuwait will resume from 3 July, while flights between Bengaluru and Kuwait will begin from 4 July, with frequencies increasing in phases over the coming days,” it said.

With a fleet of over 100 planes, Air India Express operates more than 500 flights daily connecting 43 domestic and 16 international destinations.

Air India deploys new Boeing 787-9 on Mumbai-London Heathrow route

Air India has commenced operations of its new Boeing 787-9 aircraft on the Mumbai-London Heathrow route, introducing its latest onboard product on one of the airline’s flagship international services.

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Effective 1 July 2026, flights AI131 and AI130 between Mumbai and London Heathrow are being operated by the new Boeing 787-9 aircraft featuring cabin interiors designed exclusively for Air India and installed directly on Boeing’s production line. The line-fit aircraft mark the first Boeing 787s purpose-built for the airline.

The deployment also introduces Premium Economy on the route, expanding customer choice across Business, Premium Economy and Economy cabins. Air India’s second daily Mumbai-London Heathrow service will continue to be operated by the upgraded Boeing 777-300ER, which offers First Class.

With inputs from PTI