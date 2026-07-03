Baby Do Die Do Twitter review: Huma Qureshi’s action thriller wins praise; netizens call it ‘Experimental cinema with…’

Baby Do Die Do has sparked conversations online as moviegoers share their first impressions. Here’s a look at what audiences are saying about Huma Qureshi’s latest action thriller.





Share Share Article https://www.india.com/entertainment/baby-do-die-do-twitter-review-huma-qureshis-action-thriller-wins-praise-netizens-call-it-experimental-cinema-with-style-and-substance-8464391/ Copy









Baby Do Die Do twitter review (PC: IMDb)





Huma Qureshi‘s Baby Do Die Do has finally arrived in theatres, and the first reactions on X (formerly Twitter) suggest the crime thriller has struck a chord with audiences. Interestingly, the film released alongside Alia Bhatt and Sharvari‘s much-awaited action entertainer Alpha, creating one of the biggest box office clashes of the month. While Alpha entered cinemas with blockbuster expectations, early social media reactions indicate that Baby Do Die Do is receiving stronger appreciation from moviegoers for its storytelling, performances and unique concept. Many viewers have described it as a refreshing change from conventional commercial thrillers.

Baby Do Die Do earns positive reactions

Soon after the first shows ended, social media was flooded with positive reactions praising Huma Qureshi and director Nachiket Samant. Several users appreciated the film’s experimental narrative, emotional storytelling and technical brilliance.

One viewer wrote: “Huma Qureshi delivers a thriller that’s both refreshing and riveting. (3.5/5). Director Nachiket Samant takes a unique concept and treats it with remarkable confidence. Baby Do Die Do follows Huma Qureshi as Baby Karmarkar, a deaf and mute assassin whose life is shaped by loss, mystery and survival. As the story unfolds, it constantly keeps you curious while balancing suspense with genuine emotional depth. What impressed me the most was Huma’s performance. She communicates everything through her expressions and body language, making Baby one of the most memorable characters seen in a Hindi thriller in recent times.”

Another viewer shared: “Watched #BabyDoDieDo. Amazing screenplay and technically outstanding! A well-executed lady-oriented thriller that kept me hooked throughout. Huma Qureshi delivered a top-notch, intense performance. The climax was gripping and ended on a powerful note.” Several other users described the film as “experimental cinema with style and substance,” while many praised its emotional depth and unconventional storytelling.

See users reactions on Huma Qureshi’s Baby Do Die Do here

Baby Do Die Do Review – Huma Qureshi Delivers a Thriller That’s Both Refreshing and Riveting ⭐⭐⭐ (3.5/5) Director #NachiketSamant takes a unique concept and treats it with remarkable confidence. #BabyDoDieDo follows #HumaQureshi as Baby Karmarkar, a deaf and mute assassin… pic.twitter.com/YZujzpoz8a — tere naina (@nainaverse) July 2, 2026

#BabyDoDieDoReview – ⭐⭐⭐⭐ One Word: EDGE-OF-THE-SEAT THRILLER! #BabyDoDieDo grips you from the very first minute and never loosens its hold. A BOLD, STYLISH & REFRESHINGLY ORIGINAL REVENGE THRILLER that proves content-driven cinema can be ABSOLUTELY ELECTRIFYING… pic.twitter.com/gSLLbZKKuy — CineHub (@Its_CineHub) July 2, 2026

Watched #BabyDoDieDo. Amazing screenplay and technically outstanding! A well-executed lady-oriented thriller that kept me hooked throughout. #HumaQureshi (@humasqureshi) delivered a top-notch, intense performance. The climax was gripping and ended on a powerful note. 3.5/5 ⭐ pic.twitter.com/81ybuWibhM — Cinema Rythu (@CinemaRythu) July 3, 2026

From the reviews, it feels like it will be better to watch #BabyDoDieDo than #Alpha. — Ankit Kante (@ankitkante) July 3, 2026

#BabyDoDieDo out now in cinemas… Getting positive reviews from all critics. I have booked the night show do you Support good cinema when it arrives

⭐⭐⭐⭐

All the best @humasqureshi mam#HumaQureshi #MovieReview #Bollywood pic.twitter.com/Q5pti7sg7d — Bolly-Holly-Wood Review & OTT UPDATES (@BRO_bollyRev1ew) July 3, 2026

#BabyDoDieDo Movie Review Verdict :- A gripping, stylish, and thoroughly entertaining thriller 4.5 / 5 @humasqureshi is the soul of the film. finest performances with confidence and emotional depth.https://t.co/Kq1vEGcOpz — Kuldeep Gadhvi (@kuldeepgadhvi70) July 2, 2026

Huma Qureshi receives widespread appreciation

Among all the reactions, Huma Qureshi’s performance has emerged as the biggest talking point. Viewers have praised the actress for portraying a complex character almost entirely through facial expressions, body language and emotional intensity. Many users believe Baby Karmarkar is one of the most memorable female protagonists seen in a Hindi thriller in recent years. The absence of lengthy dialogues makes her performance even more impactful, allowing emotions to take centre stage.

Technical aspects of Baby Do Die Do impress audiences

Apart from the performances, audiences have applauded the film’s technical departments. The cinematography creates an immersive atmosphere while the background score enhances the suspense without overwhelming the narrative. Many viewers also appreciated how the visual storytelling remains consistent throughout the film, helping every sequence maintain its own identity.

The screenplay has also received praise for keeping audiences invested until the gripping climax. Although it remains to be seen how Baby Do Die Do performs at the box office against Alpha, its strong initial social media response indicates that the film has found appreciation among audiences looking for a stylish, emotionally driven and performance-oriented thriller.

What is Baby Do Die Do about?

Directed by Nachiket Samant, Baby Do Die Do is a 2026 Hindi crime thriller featuring Huma Qureshi in the lead role as Baby Karmarkar. The supporting cast includes Chunky Panday as her handler PM Jain, Sikandar Kher as the ruthless builder Zafar and Huma’s rumoured boyfriend Rachit Singh as Siddhu, Baby’s love interest.

The story revolves around Baby, a deaf and mute woman whose life changes forever after witnessing the murder of her twin sister during childhood. Haunted by trauma and driven by revenge, she secretly works as a contract killer in Mumbai while continuing her search for the person responsible for her sister’s death. Her carefully balanced double life begins to unravel after one mission goes terribly wrong, leading her into a dangerous web of betrayal, hidden secrets and deadly enemies.