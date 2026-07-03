FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32, ⁠Australia vs Egypt Live Streaming Info: Mohamed Salah in injury doubt as Pharaohs face Socceroos

Australia will be aiming to win their first-ever knockout match when they take on Egypt in FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 match in Dallas on Friday.





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Australia will take on Egypt in FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 match in Dallas. (Image: AI)





FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32, ⁠Australia vs Egypt: Egypt will fretting over the fitness status of their star player Mohamed Salah as they get ready to take on Australia in a FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 match at the AT & T Stadium in Dallas on Friday. Salah was subbed out in the second half of their 1-1 draw against Iran in their last league match with their team doctor confirming that the Liverpool legend had suffered a hamstring strain.

Salah didn’t train with the rest of the team on Monday and focussed on his rehabilitation to recover from his injury. He has managed to create 11 chances for teammates in the group stages of this World Cup – only Belgium’s Leandro Trossard (13) created more.

Egypt have already created history by qualifying for the knockout stages of the FIFA World Cup 2026 while their opponents Australia are aiming to win their first-ever knockout match.

The Pharaohs finished second in Group G on five points and will face Australia in Dallas for a place in the round of 16. Apart from Salah, their regular left-back Ahmed Fatouh also suffered a hamstring tear and is unlikely to recover in time for the round of 32 clash against Australia, according to the Egyptian Football Association.

Centre-back Mohamed Abdelmonem, who arrived at the FIFA World Cup after an injury-hit season with Ligue 1 side Nice, sustained a severe ankle bruise and was substituted after just 14 minutes against Iran.

Australia, on the other hand, qualified as runners-up from their group after beating Turkey 2-0 but were disappointing in a 2-0 loss to the United States and played out a goal-less draw with Paraguay in their last match.

Australia and Egypt have met just twice previously in top-level competition. The Socceroos won 4-3 on penalties after a goalless draw in the 1987 President’s Cup, while Egypt were 3-0 winners in their last match – a 2010 friendly.

Here are all the details about Australia vs Egypt FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 match…

When will Australia vs Egypt FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 match take place?

The Australia vs Egypt FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 match will take place on Friday, July 3.

What time will Australia vs Egypt FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 match kick off?

The Australia vs Egypt FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 match will kick off at 1130pm IST.

Where will Australia vs Egypt FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 match take place?

The Australia vs Egypt FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 match will take place at AT & T Stadium in Dallas.

How can I watch Australia vs Egypt FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 match LIVE on TV in India?

The Australia vs Egypt FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 match will available LIVE on Zee’s new Unite8 Sports network (Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2, and Unite8 Sports 2 HD) in India. Multiple group-stage matches that will take place simultaneously will be aired across the four channels with English and Hindi feeds.

How can I watch Australia vs Egypt FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 match live streaming in India?

The Australia vs Egypt FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 match will be available for live streaming on Zee5 website and app.

Australia vs Egypt FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 match Squads

Australia: Goalkeepers: Mat Ryan, Patrick Beach, Paul Izzo.

Defenders: Aziz Behich, Jordan Bos, Cameron Burgess, Alessandro Circati, Milos Degenek, Jason Geria, Lucas Herrington, Jacob Italiano, Harry Souttar, Kai Trewin.

Midfielders: Cameron Devlin, Jackson Irvine, Connor Metcalfe, Mathew Leckie, Paul Okon-Engstler, Aiden O’Neill.

Forwards: Ajdin Hrustic, Nestory Irankunda, Awer Mabil, Mohamed Toure, Nishan Velupillay, Cristian Volpato, Tete Yengi.

Egypt: Goalkeepers: Mohamed Alaa, Mohamed El Shenawy, Mostafa Shobeir, El Mahdy Soliman

Defenders: Hossam Abdelmagid, Mohamed Abdelmonem, Tarek Alaa, Ahmed Fatouh, Karim Hafez, Mohamed Hany, Yasser Ibrahim, Rami Rabia

Midfielders: Emam Ashour, Marwan Attia, Nabil Emad, Hamdi Fathi, Haitham Hassan, Mohannad Lashin, Mahmoud Sabre, Mahmoud Hassan ‘Trezeguet’, Mostafa Zico, Ahmed Sayed ‘Zizo’

Forwards: Hamza Abdulkarim, Ibrahim Adel, Omar Marmoush, Mohamed Salah