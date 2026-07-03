The investigation into irregularities in the Ram Mandir Trust’s land purchase has intensified. The SIT, which was investigating the donation theft case, has now unearthed land scam.





Share Share Article https://www.india.com/news/india/how-were-donations-for-the-ram-temple-distributed-whatsapp-chats-reveal-ram-shankar-yadav-alias-tinnu-yadav-to-be-the-major-link-8464501/ Copy









How were donations for the Ram Temple distributed? WhatsApp chats reveal THIS man to be the major link (AI)





Ayodhya Ram Mandir theft case: With every passing day, Every day, a new angle emerges in the donation theft case. The Special Investigation Team (SIT) is investigating for hours every day. The investigation has now revealed how the Ram Temple donations were distributed. It has also revealed who the main player is. A new villain has even emerged. It wasn’t just the counting thieves who were involved, but someone else was also involved in the theft of the temple’s offerings.

Avinash Shukla, Lavkush Mishra, Anukul Mishra, Manish Kumar Yadav, Karunesh Pandey, Ramashankar Mishra, Ram Shankar Yadav alias Tinnu Yadav, and Subhash Srivastava are in police custody. Investigations and interrogations are ongoing. The mobile phones of the arrested accused have now revealed several crucial secrets. It has been revealed that there were WhatsApp chats between the accused regarding the distribution of funds. It has even been revealed that the wheelchair drivers at the Ram Temple are no innocent people. In fact, they too possess considerable wealth, from cars to land.

Who had what responsibility?

According to sources, mobile chats of the Ram Temple accused revealed that the Ram Temple complex was managed by Champat Rai, General Secretary of the Ram Temple Trust, Dr. Anil Mishra, and Gopal Rao. Champat Rai, Anil Mishra, and Gopal Rai managed the temple’s arrangements. Furthermore, money was deposited in the bank under Dr. Anil Mishra’s supervision. Tinnu Yadav held the most important responsibility. He was responsible for storing gold and silver jewelry.

Wheelchair drivers will be investigated

Furthermore, sources have revealed that the wheelchair drivers at the Ram Temple have substantial assets. They also own four-wheel-drive vehicles and have purchased land. The SIT’s investigation has now turned to these individuals. Wheelchair drivers will also be investigated.