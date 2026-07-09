FIFA World Cup 2026 Quarterfinals, ⁠France vs Morocco Live Streaming Info: Kylian Mbappe’s side eye another semifinal berth

France vs Morocco, FIFA World Cup 2026 Quarterfinal: Morocco will have revenge on their mind when they take of 2022 runners-up led by Kylian Mbappe in the first quarterfinal match at the Gillette Stadium in Boston on Thursday.





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Kylian Mbappe’s France will take on Morocco in first quarterfinal of FIFA World Cup 2026 on Thursday. (Image: AI)





France vs Morocco, FIFA World Cup 2026 Quarterfinal: Two-time World Cup champions France will be aiming to qualify for the semifinals for the third successive edition as they face last edition’s surprise semifinalists Morocco in the first quarterfinal match of FIFA World Cup 2026 at the Gillette Stadium in Boston on Thursday. Led by prolific Kylian Mbappe, France are the joint leading goal-scorers in 2026 edition with Argentina as they have notched up 14 goals so far.

Mbappe himself will be looking to resume his race with Lionel Messi and Erling Haaland of Norway in the Golden Boot race. The French skipper is currently on second place in the standings with 7 goals and 2 assists, having won the crown in the 2022 edition en route to guiding his team to final in Qatar.

If France manage to beat Morocco on Thursday, they will become only the third nation after Germany (4 from 2002-2014 and 3 from 1982-1990) and Brazil (3 from 1994-2002) to reach three successive World Cup semifinals.

Morocco, the 2022 World Cup semifinalist will miss the services of their in-form striker Ismael Saibari due to hamstring injury. “He’s not ready but I hope it’s not the end of the tournament for him,” head coach Mohamed Ouahbi told reporters, as per Reuters.

The PSV Eindhoven striker has been one of Morocco’s top performers at the FIFA World Cup 2026, scoring in all three group-stage matches before converting the decisive penalty in the shootout win over the Netherlands in the Round of 32 clash.

The 2022 World Cup semifinal in Qatar between France and Morocco was the first time that the two sides had met in the World Cup. Four years back, goals from Theo Hernandez and Randal Kolo Muani ended Morocco’s remarkable run in the tournament.

France have been unbeaten in four other meeting against Morocco apart from the World Cup semifinal. The Frenchmen have won three times and two games have ended in draws.

Here are all the details about France vs Morocco FIFA World Cup 2026 Quarterfinal match…

When will France vs Morocco FIFA World Cup 2026 Quarterfinal match take place?

The France vs Morocco FIFA World Cup 2026 Quarterfinal match will take place on Thursday, July 9 (Friday in India time).

What time will France vs Morocco FIFA World Cup 2026 Quarterfinal match kick off?

The France vs Morocco FIFA World Cup 2026 Quarterfinal match will kick off at 130am IST.

Where will France vs Morocco FIFA World Cup 2026 Quarterfinal match take place?

The France vs Morocco FIFA World Cup 2026 Quarterfinal match will take place at Gillette Stadium in Boston.

How can I watch France vs Morocco FIFA World Cup 2026 Quarterfinal match LIVE on TV in India?

The France vs Morocco FIFA World Cup 2026 Quarterfinal match will available LIVE on Zee’s new Unite8 Sports network (Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2, and Unite8 Sports 2 HD) in India. Multiple group-stage matches that will take place simultaneously will be aired across the four channels with English and Hindi feeds.

How can I watch France vs Morocco FIFA World Cup 2026 Quarterfinal match live streaming in India?

The France vs Morocco FIFA World Cup 2026 Quarterfinal match will be available for live streaming on Zee5 website and app.

France vs Morocco FIFA World Cup 2026 Quarterfinal match Squads

France: Brice Samba, Mike Maignan, Robin Risser, Malo Gusto, Lucas Digne, Dayot Upamecano, Jules Koundé, Ibrahima Konaté, William Saliba, Théo Hernández, Lucas Hernández, Maxence Lacroix, Manu Koné, Aurélien Tchouaméni, Michael Olise, N’Golo Kanté, Adrien Rabiot, Warren Zaïre-Emery, Rayan Cherki, Maghnes Akliouche, Ousmane Dembélé, Marcus Thuram, Kylian Mbappé, Bradley Barcola, Désiré Doué, Jean-Philippe Mateta

Morocco: Yassine Bounou, Munir El Kajoui, Ahmed Reda Tagnaouti, Achraf Hakimi, Noussair Mazraoui, Marwane Saadane, Zakaria El Ouahdi, Issa Diop, Chadi Riad, Youssef Belammari, Redouane Halhal, Anass Salah-Eddine, Sofyan Amrabat, Ayyoub Bouaddi, Azzedine Ounahi, Brahim Díaz, Ismael Saibari, Samir El Mourabet, Bilal El Khannouss, Neil El Aynaoui, Chemsdine Talbi, Soufiane Rahimi, Gessime Yassine, Amine Sbaï, Ayoub El Kaabi, Ayoube Amaimouni-Echghouyab