Novo Nordisk launches world’s first once-weekly insulin in India; here’s what it means for diabetes patients

Novo Nordisk has introduced a once-weekly insulin option in India, opening discussions around how newer therapies could change the experience of people managing diabetes.





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World’s first once-weekly insulin arrives in India (PC: Twitter)





A new development in diabetes treatment has arrived in India with Novo Nordisk introducing Awiqli, a once-weekly insulin option designed to reduce the burden of daily injections. The launch marks a major shift for people who depend on basal insulin therapy as they will now have an alternative that requires fewer injections throughout the year. The medicine, also known as insulin icodec, aims to address one of the biggest challenges faced by diabetes patients, hesitation around starting insulin because of frequent injections and lifestyle disruptions.

What is the new once-weekly insulin launched in India?

According to NDTV, Novo Nordisk has introduced Awiqli in India as the world’s first once-weekly basal insulin. The treatment is expected to reduce the number of insulin injections from nearly 365 doses a year to around 52 doses annually.

The medicine has been approved for adults living with both Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes. It is delivered through a pre-filled FlexTouch pen and will be imported into India from Denmark, where it will be manufactured. Vikrant Shrotriya, Managing Director of Novo Nordisk India, described the launch as a solution for people managing Type 2 diabetes and highlighted that reducing injection frequency could encourage more patients to begin insulin treatment when medically required.

How much will Awiqli cost in India?

Novo Nordisk has focused on making the treatment accessible as part of its India strategy. The 1 ml Awiqli FlexTouch pen containing 700 units of insulin is priced at around Rs 2,611 while the larger 3 ml pen containing 2,100 units costs around Rs 7,833. At an estimated weekly requirement of 70 units, the treatment cost comes to approximately Rs 261 per week, according to company information. The company hopes that affordable pricing combined with easier administration will help more patients consider insulin therapy when recommended by doctors.

What does medical research say about its effectiveness?

The medicine was studied under the ONWARDS clinical trial programme, which compared once-weekly insulin icodec with existing insulin treatments. As per NDTV reports, studies showed that Awiqli provided effective blood sugar control while maintaining a safety profile comparable to commonly used daily basal insulins.

Doctors highlighted that fewer injections may also reduce the emotional barrier linked with insulin use. However, like other insulin treatments, patients need medical supervision as low blood sugar levels or hypoglycaemia remain a possible side effect. For Type 1 diabetes patients, the weekly insulin may replace long-acting basal insulin but does not remove the need for fast-acting insulin taken around meals.

Why is this launch important for India’s diabetes population?

India has one of the world’s largest diabetes populations, with millions of people requiring long-term management. Despite this, insulin use remains lower than expected because many patients postpone starting therapy. Experts believe easier treatment options could help bridge this gap.

Novo Nordisk said the launch could encourage patients who need insulin to begin treatment earlier instead of delaying it due to injection-related concerns. The company is also continuing research in other diabetes and obesity-related therapies including GLP-1 medicines.