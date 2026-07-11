Hyderabad couple goes to Switzerland for holiday, then goes missing, investigation reveals deeper mystery, they vanished after...

During the investigation, police found that Chandrasekhar and Swapna had allegedly collected large amounts of money from several investors by promising good returns through a chit fund scheme.





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What first appeared to be the disappearance of a Hyderabad couple after a trip abroad has now turned into a suspected financial fraud case. Police believe the couple may have collected several crores of rupees from investors before going missing. According to Cherlapally Police, Pabba Chandrasekhar and his wife, Swapna allegedly took large amounts of money from several people through a chit fund scheme before leaving India on June 22. Investigators are now trying to find out whether their disappearance is connected to the alleged fraud.

The matter came to light after the couple’s daughter, Pabba Shreya, filed a missing persons complaint. She told police that her parents had informed the family they were travelling to Switzerland for a holiday. They stayed in touch for a few days, but later their mobile phones became unreachable, and the family has not been able to contact them for more than 20 days.

During the investigation, police found that Chandrasekhar and Swapna had allegedly collected large amounts of money from several investors by promising good returns through a chit fund scheme. After this information came to light, the case changed from a missing persons investigation to a suspected financial fraud case.

Police are now tracking where the money went, identifying the people who invested with the couple, and checking whether they actually travelled to Switzerland.

Investigators are also examining immigration records, travel details and other evidence to trace the couple’s movements. So far, police have not confirmed whether they reached Switzerland. Officials are looking into all possible angles, including whether the couple intentionally went into hiding after allegedly collecting money from investors.