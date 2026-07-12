FIFA World Cup 2026: Argentina set up semi-final tie against England with emphatic win over Switzerland

England and Argentina share one of the most explosive rivalries in World Cup history, packed with controversy and legendary moments.

In 1986, Diego Maradona scored his infamous “Hand of God” goal before netting the spectacular “Goal of the Century” to eliminate England.

The drama peaked again in 1998 when David Beckham received a straight red card for kicking out at Diego Simeone, leading to England’s heartbreaking penalty shootout defeat. England finally got their revenge in 2002, when Beckham smashed home a decisive penalty in the group stage to secure a tight 1-0 victory, cementing their rivalry in football history.