FIFA World Cup 2026, ⁠Argentina vs England Semifinal Live Streaming Info: Lionel Messi’s Albiceleste eye second successive entry into final

Lionel Messi’s Argentina will look to post just their second win over England in the tournament as they face off in the FIFA World Cup 2026 semifinal in Atlanta on Wednesday.





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Lionel Messi’s Argentina will face England in the FIFA World Cup 2026 semifinal in Atlanta. (Photo: IANS)





FIFA World Cup 2026, ⁠Argentina vs England Semifinal: Defending champions Argentina will be looking to seal a second successive entry into the final as they take on England in the second semifinal match of FIFA World Cup 2026 at the Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Wednesday. The Albicelestes will resume a storied rivalry against the Three Lions dating back to the acrimonious 1982 Falklands War.

Any Argentina vs England match in the World Cup is not without its share of controversies – none bigger than the ‘Hand of God’ of Diego Maradona at the Azteca Stadium in the 1986 World Cup. Lionel Messi’s Argentina have been scratchy in their display so far while Harry Kane’s England have been going from strength to strength in this World Cup.

The English team have managed to qualify for four semifinal in 4 major events – World Cup and Euro Championships – since 2018. They will be looking to book their place in the World Cup final for the first time since 1966.

England were made to work hard in their quarterfinal match against Erling Haaland’s Norway but Jude Bellingham came up with his second-successive two-goal show to lift his team into the last four stage. The Real Madrid striker is still in race to win the Golden Boot with six goals in the tournament so far along with his captain Lionel Messi.

The Argentina captain has 8 goals in the tournament so far, level with France’s Kylian Mbappe. But Bellingham is only the second mid-fielder Peru’s Teofilo Cubillas (3) to have two or more games with a brace of goals.

The Albiceleste are looking to draw level with Germany and Italy’s tally of four World Cup titles. Only Brazil have won more World Cups – 5. Lionel Scaloni will be aiming to become only the seventh manager in World Cup history to manage in two finals. He can become only the second manager to do so for Argentina after Carlos Salvador Bilardo (1986 and 1990).

“The team isn’t playing as bad as people say. We must have done something right to reach this stage,” Scaloni said ahead of the semifinal.

“I’m grateful to the players. They’ve led us to three titles and now another semifinal. We’re just one step away, and we’re going to give it our all to get there,” Scaloni said.

England have lost only two of their 14 internationals against the mighty Argentina, winning six and drawing the other six. One of those draws does include the penalty shootout defeat in the last 16 of France 1998. Their last loss to Argentina was in the infamous 1986 quarterfinal in Mexico.

It will be the sixth time that Argentina face England in the World Cup and out of these they have only won once, drawn two and lost two matches.

Here are all the details about Argentina vs England FIFA World Cup 2026 Semifinal match…

When will Argentina vs England FIFA World Cup 2026 Semifinal match take place?

The Argentina vs England FIFA World Cup 2026 Semifinal match will take place on Wednesday, July 15 (Thursday in India time).

What time will Argentina vs England FIFA World Cup 2026 Semifinal match kick off?

The Argentina vs England FIFA World Cup 2026 Semifinal match will kick off at 1230am IST.

Where will Argentina vs England FIFA World Cup 2026 Semifinal match take place?

The Argentina vs England FIFA World Cup 2026 Semifinal match will take place at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

How can I watch Argentina vs England FIFA World Cup 2026 Semifinal match LIVE on TV in India?

The Argentina vs England FIFA World Cup 2026 Semifinal match will available LIVE on Zee’s new Unite8 Sports network (Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2, and Unite8 Sports 2 HD) in India. Multiple group-stage matches that will take place simultaneously will be aired across the four channels with English and Hindi feeds.

How can I watch Argentina vs England FIFA World Cup 2026 Semifinal match live streaming in India?

The Argentina vs England FIFA World Cup 2026 Semifinal match will be available for live streaming on Zee5 website and app.

Argentina vs England FIFA World Cup 2026 Semifinal match Squads

Argentina: Goalkeepers: Emiliano Martinez, Geronimo Rulli, Juan Musso

Defenders: Nahuel Molina, Gonzalo Montiel, Cristian Romero, Leonardo Balerdi, Nicolas Otamendi, Lisandro Martínez, Nicolas Tagliafico, Facundo Medina

Midfielders: Leandro Paredes, Alexis Mac Allister, Rodrigo De Paul, Giovani Lo Celso, Exequiel Palacios, Enzo Fernandez, Valentin Barco

Forwards: Lionel Messi, Julian Alvarez, Lau taro Martinez, Thiago Almada, Nicolas Paz, Nicolas Gonzalez, Giuliano Simeone, Jose Manuel Lopez

England: Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford, Dean Henderson, James Trafford

Defenders: Ezri Konsa, Nico O’Reilly, John Stones, Marc Guéhi, Tino Livramento, Dan Burn, Reece James, Djed Spence, Jarell Quansah

Midfielders: Declan Rice, Elliot Anderson, Jude Bellingham, Jordan Henderson, Kobbie Mainoo, Morgan Rogers, Eberechi Eze

Forwards: Bukayo Saka, Harry Kane, Marcus Rashford, Anthony Gordon, Ollie Watkins, Noni Madueke, Ivan Toney