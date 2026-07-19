FIFA World Cup 2026 Closing ceremony, ⁠Argentina vs Spain Final Live Streaming Info: When, Where, How to Watch Live

The FIFA World Cup 2026 final between Argentina and Spain will be preceded by a grand closing ceremony at the MetLife Stadium in New York, New Jersey, on Sunday.





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FIFA World Cup 2026 closing ceremony will be a grand affair at MetLife Stadium in New York. (Image: AI)





FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Argentina vs Spain Closing Ceremony: After over 40 days and 103 matches, the biggest every football World Cup is coming to a close at the MetLife Stadium in New York, New Jersey, on Sunday. Quite fittingly before the Lionel Messi’s Argentina face Spain in the final, a grand closing ceremony has been planned by football’s governing body FIFA featuring Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise, singers Jennifer Hudson, Robbie Williams, Nicole Scherzinger and Post Malone.

In addition to the FIFA World Cup 2026 Closing Ceremony, the final will also feature a Super Bowl-like ‘Half-time’ show for the first-time ever during the final which will feature global sensations like Madonna, BTS and Shakira.

“The star-studded show will also feature performances from Laura Pausini, Nicole Scherzinger, Robbie Williams and IShowSpeed, as well as a special appearance by Tom Cruise, bringing together some of the world’s biggest names in music and entertainment for an unforgettable celebration ahead of kick-off,” FIFA said about the Closing ceremony.

Global superstar Post Malone will headline the FIFA World Cup 2026 closing ceremony, and expected to deliver a performance which will set the tone for the final at New Jersey Stadium. Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony Award winner Jennifer Hudson will perform the special rendition of the United States national anthem ahead of the Final.

“Produced in creative partnership with Balich Wonder Studio, the spectacular closing ceremony will start at 13.30 local time – 90 minutes before kick-off – and fuse world-class entertainment and football in a moment of shared global focus,” the FIFA statement added.

Here are all the details about FIFA World Cup 2026 Closing Ceremony…

When will FIFA World Cup 2026 Closing Ceremony take place?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 Closing Ceremony will take place on Sunday, July 19.

What time will FIFA World Cup 2026 Closing Ceremony kick off?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 Closing Ceremony will kick off at 11pm IST.

Where will FIFA World Cup 2026 Closing Ceremony take place?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 Closing Ceremony will take place at MetLife Stadium in New York, New Jersey.

Who will be the celebrities performing in FIFA World Cup 2026 Closing Ceremony?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 Closing Ceremony will be headlined by global superstar Post Malone. It will also feature Hollywood star Tom Cruise, singers Jennifer Hudson, Robbie Williams, Laura Pausini and Nicole Scherzinger and YouTube sensation iShowSpeed.

How can I watch FIFA World Cup 2026 Closing Ceremony LIVE on TV in India?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 Closing Ceremony will available LIVE on Zee’s new Unite8 Sports network (Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2, and Unite8 Sports 2 HD) in India.

How can I watch FIFA World Cup 2026 Closing Ceremony live streaming in India?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 Closing Ceremony will be available for live streaming on Zee5 website and app.