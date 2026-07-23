By Aparna Das:- Chobiwala : A Journey of an Artist

Director: Bappa & Team

Script: Santanu Nath

Production Houses: Matchstickx Motion Pictures and A4J Films

Lead Cast: Rahul Arunoday Banerjee, Debleena Dutt, Sreelekha Mitra, Shantanu Nath, Rimii Deb, Arpan Bose, and others

Music Director: Soumya Rit

Cinematography: Apu Mukherjee

Stepping into a theater with no high-flown expectations often leads to the most rewarding cinematic experiences, and Chobiwala: A Journey of an Artist directed by Shubhrajyoti Bappa and team turns out to be precisely that. This marks the final film of the late actor Rahul Arunoday Banerjee, alongside marking Debleena Dutt’s debut on the big screen.

The soul of the film lies entirely in Rahul Arunoday Banerjee’s performance as Bishwakarma Malakar, as the narrative remains tightly focused around him. His physical posture and expressive, weary eyes as a stubborn yet exhausted photographer form the core strength of the film. Opposite him, Debleena Dutt delivers a truly commendable performance—courageously capturing her anger and helplessness amid extreme poverty and severe workplace harassment.

Apu Mukherjee’s camera beautifully captures their dilapidated rented house with its slow-moving ceiling fan and the grey, damp alleys of old Kolkata, instantly evoking a heavy, melancholic atmosphere for the audience.

Following the gritty struggles of the first half, the post-interval segments and the climax strike an even deeper emotional chord. The grim condition of capturing death on camera, paired with the heartbreaking reality of receiving no true recognition for one’s art during a lifetime, leaves the audience in tears with a heavy silence hanging in the air.

As a viewer and reporter, the raw emotional intensity of the film and its enduring closing truth—that “an artist dies, but art remains immortal”—stayed with me, leaving me deep in thought long after walking out of the cinema hall.