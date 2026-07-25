Maharashtra TET paper leak mastermind arrested from Bihar after month-long manhunt





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The mastermind of the Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) paper leak, Bijendra Gupta, has been arrested by Maharashtra Police in Bihar after remaining on the run for several months. Gupta, who is accused of being involved in several exam paper leak cases across India, had managed to evade arrest despite repeated raids by Maharashtra Police at different locations in Bihar. During the operation, police also arrested another person linked to the case.

His arrest comes months after Maharashtra Police detained several other accused in the TET paper leak investigation, including Gupta’s wife. While many suspects had already been taken into custody, Gupta had continued to evade police, leading to a large-scale interstate search before he was finally caught.