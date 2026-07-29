Delhi Police have issued notices to social media accounts over abusive posts targeting PM Modi and security forces during student protests over NEET paper leak.





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CJP Protest: Delhi Police issue notices to social media users over abusive posts targeting PM Modi | Image:: ANI





New Delhi: The Delhi Police have issued notices to several social media accounts, including news portals, that shared or posted abusive posts targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and security forces on duty during student protests in Delhi and other states over the NEET paper leak issue. The notices have been issued to X accounts to seek details about the users who shared abusive posts against the Prime Minister.