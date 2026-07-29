No kissing scene ban? CBFC sources respond to Tom Holland’s film censorship claims

Spider-Man: Brand New Day certified UA 13+ in India; CBFC explains controversial scene removal





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Spider-Man: Brand New Day (PC-YouTube)





Just a day before the release of Spider-Man: Brand New Day in India, the film’s CBFC certification has sparked debate online. After reports claimed that a kissing scene had been censored, sources associated with the certification process said the reports were misleading and clarified why certain changes were made before the film was cleared for release. According to the sources, the film’s distributors themselves applied for a UA 13+ certificate, which allows children below 13 to watch the film only with parental guidance. During the certification process, the CBFC suggested three modifications to make the film suitable for that age category.

One of the changes involved removing an eight-second sequence that officials described as a “titillating sensual act” taking place on public transport. However, another three-second scene was allowed to remain as it was not considered inappropriate.

Sources said the decision was taken in accordance with the Cinematograph Act and Rules and was meant to ensure the film met the requirements for a UA 13+ certification.

They also dismissed reports claiming that the CBFC had censored a kissing scene, saying such reports ignored the purpose of India’s age-based certification system and created unnecessary confusion.

The sources added that details of all modifications made to a film are mentioned in Part II of the CBFC certificate, which is available for public viewing at theatres. They alleged that some reports had presented a distorted picture of the certification process and encouraged the media to focus on informing parents about age-appropriate content rather than portraying routine certification changes as censorship.

Apart from the removal of the eight-second sequence, the CBFC also asked the makers to mute and remove strong objectionable language from the English audio and subtitles and display an anti-liquor health warning during scenes showing alcohol consumption.

Starring Tom Holland, Spider-Man: Brand New Day will release in Indian cinemas on July 30, a day before its release in many international markets. The film will be available in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada, marking the latest chapter in Sony and Marvel’s Spider-Man franchise.