‘216 infra projects worth `74K cr completed till Dec’

Around 216 infrastructure projects worth Rs 74,067 crore under the National Infrastructure Pipeline (NIP) have been completed till December in this fiscal, the Finance Ministry said Friday.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman chaired a meeting with Niti Aayog and 12 infrastructure ministries to discuss post-budget action points for infrastructure roadmap, during which it was highlighted that the NIP – launched with 6,835 projects —has been expanded to 7,600. Projects identified under the NIP require investment of Rs 111 lakh crore during 2020-25.

The NIP has witnessed accelerated spending on infrastructure projects, especially in the September and December quarters this fiscal and has helped in targeting a substantial increase in infrastructure expenditure in many ministries compared to the last financial year, the ministry said. “Around 216 projects worth Rs 74,067 crore under GoI infrastructure ministries have been completed till Q3 (December quarter) FY21,” it said.