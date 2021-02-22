24-year-old physiotherapist found dead at Ahmedabad hotel: Police

A 24-year-old physiotherapist was found dead in a room at Ginger Hotel in Vastrapur area of ​​Ahmedabad on Sunday, police said. Vastrapur Police have registered a case of accidental death in this connection.

According to police, the deceased has been identified as Kajal Sehdev, a resident of Shiv Sagar Bungalows in Kubernagar area of ​​Ahmedabad. Her body was recovered in room number seven on the second floor of Ginger Hotel, behind Himalaya Mall in Vastrapur area of ​​Ahmedabad, on Sunday morning, they added.

According to police, the victim had booked the hotel room two days ago and no note was recovered from the spot. Police said the victim was self-employed as a physiotherapist.

“We received a message around 11:50 am that a body was found in one of the rooms at Ginger Hotel, after which a police team was dispatched. The hotel management informed us that it was the victim’s friend who approached them on Sunday morning, citing no response from her on her mobile. Later, the hotel room was broken into by the staff and the victim’s body was found. We have not recovered any note from the spot and the body has been sent for post mortem. Prima facie, the case appears to be that of suicide, but we are not clear about the motive. Further probe is on, ”said a police officer at Vastrapur police station.