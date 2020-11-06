26 WhiteHat Jr students from India and the USA present to Global CEOs as part of the WhiteHat Jr Silicon Valley Challenge

Silicon Valley, as we know it, is the epitome of Innovation, a personification that nothing is off-limits. WhiteHat Jr crafted the Silicon Valley program to reinforce this idea with kids to make accessible industry veterans and to help kids understand that nothing is out of bounds if one dares to dream.

The program entailed getting kids to create an app to solve real-life problems. The kids were shortlisted from the exhaustive list of over 7,000+ entries from across the globe.

3 out of the 26 winners hail from West Bengal and include creative young minds Souradeep Sarkar, Yuvraj Shah and Sagnik Ghorai

The apps these students have created provide solutions to real-world problems and include ideas such as an app that people can use to donate medicine to hospitals, an app that helps people connect with local bodies in their city to seek help and an app which is a learning aid for dyslexic children.