3 top officials of the State Election Commission suddenly transferred before the vote! Three Officials In West Bengal Election Office Transferred Ahead Of Assembly Polls | kolkata

#Kolkata: West Bengal assembly election at the door 6 And just before that, 3 top officials of the State Election Commission were suddenly transferred No official has been removed from the post of Chief Electoral Officer in the state before. No official guidelines have been issued by the Election Commission so far. Only the state government has been informed

Almost everyone is stunned by this incident Various speculations have also started in the political arena The three Deputy Chief Electoral Officers of the State Election Commission who were transferred on Monday are Shaibal Varman, Anamika Chatterjee and Amit Jyoti Bhattacharya. Among the three officers, Shaibal Varman is an IAS officer and two others are WBCS officers. Model Code of Conduct and Law and Order Departments were in charge of algae cultivation Anamika Majumdar used to look after EVMs (Electronic Voting Machines) as well as train polling staff. Amit Jyoti Bhattacharya oversaw the media cell as well as overseeing all electioneering activities.

It is not yet known in which state these three officers were transferred or who came to Bengal instead The three officials were in charge of the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, the 2016 Assembly elections and the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Recently, Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Aurora and the full bench of the Election Commission visited the state. While they were in Bengal, the BJP and other opposition parties complained in an all-party meeting that the same officials could be in charge of the State Election Commission year after year in this state! They argued that when there is a change in government service every three years, why not change it! Many now believe that the Election Commission took Benazir’s action on the basis of allegations made by the BJP and other opposition parties.

Published by:Subhapam Saha First published:February 2, 2021, 12:07 AM IST

