33% job quota for women, scheme for fishermen in Bengal: Amit Shah poll promises

VIRTUALLY ROLLING out the Bharatiya Janata Party‘s manifesto for West Bengal ahead of Assembly polls, Union Home Minister Amit Shah Thursday promised a’ Machhuara Samman Nidhi Yojana ‘for fishermen, 33 per cent reservation for women in state government jobs, and implementation of the Seventh Pay Commission recommendations.

Addressing a public meeting at Namkhana in South 24 Parganas district, Shah said, “You have given the TMC a chance but you got syndicate raj in return. Now give us an opportunity to serve you. ”

The Machhuara Samman Nidhi Yojana will be on the lines of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana. Under the scheme, nearly 4 lakh fishermen will get Rs 6,000 annual subsidy. This will be done keeping fishermen produce organizations in the loop, ”he said.

For lunch, Shah reached the house of Subrata Biswas, a BJP worker, at Narayanpur village in the district. He was served a traditional Bengali platter.

“Mamata Banerjee promised to set up an integrated fishery zone, but nothing has been done so far. We will set up a separate ministry in the state and also a world-class seafood processing hub. The ministry will look after fishermen produce and ensure good monetary returns. It will also save them from the TMC middlemen who take away a major portion of fishermen’s profit. ”

Reaching out to state government employees, the Union Home Minister said, “The financial condition of Bengal is so bad that the state government employees do not get the benefits of the Seventh Pay Commission. Once you vote BJP to power, all government employees of Bengal will be given the benefit of scale recommended by the Seventh Pay Commission. A committee will be set up to ensure proper norms for teachers. We will also provide more than 33 per cent reservation to women in government jobs in the state. ”

Launching the fifth and final phase of the BJP’s parivartan yatra From the district, Shah said the yatra was not for changing a CM an MLA or a minister but ending infiltration and transforming West Bengal into a developed state.

Alleging that the TMC government has introduced a “syndicate” and “cut-money” culture in the state, Shah said, “TMC goons indulged in syndicates and took cut money from poor people. The central government had sent relief funds after cyclone Amphan. However, the money was siphoned off by the TMC leaders. I would like to assure that we will set up a high-level inquiry team to find those who siphoned funds meant for Amphan victims and send them behind bars. ”

Shah further said the Jai Shri Ram slogan signifies their protest against the politics of appeasement in Bengal. “The Jai Shri Ram slogan is a symbol of protest against the politics of appeasement. It is also the slogan of our parivartan yatra, ”he said.

Visiting Gangasagar and Kapli Muni Ashram later, the Home Minister said once BJP forms the government in West Bengal, all Central schemes related to tourism will be implemented and Gangasagar will be transformed into an international tourist spot.