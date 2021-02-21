43% turnout in Gujarat municipal elections

Voting for general elections to six municipal corporations in the state – Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, Rajkot, Bhavnagar and Jamnagar – saw a tardy pace and low turnout on Sunday.

As per the official website of the Gujarat State Election Commission (SEC), the six municipal corporations reported an average of 43% voting. State Election Commissioner Sanjay Prasad said that polling has ended peacefully without any major untoward incident.

Ahmedabad saw the lowest voters’ turnout at 39.54% while Jamnagar witnessed the maximum turnout of 52.49%. Rajkot, Bhavnagar, Vadodara and Surat witnessed 47.27%, 46.67%, 45.48% and 45.09% voting respectively.

A total of 1.14 crore registered voters were expected to cast their votes in the elections for 575 seats in 144 wards. BJP candidate was elected uncontested in one seat in Naranpura ward of Ahmedabad.

The average voting percentage figure is 2% less compared to 2015 figures when the six cities witnessed average 45.67% voting. Jamnagar had topped the voting percentage in 2015 as well with 56.76%. Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, Rajkot and Bhavnagar saw 46.61%, 39.63%, 48.71%, 49.72% and 47.41 percentage voting respectively.

In a video statement, Prasad stated that the voting completed peacefully and thanked all voters, political parties and administrative officials and police personnel for their cooperation.

Meanwhile, the Gujarat Congress lodged nine complaints with the SEC regarding alleged discrepancies in voters’ list, alleged attempts to intimidate voters, and alleged faulty EVM machines in Ahmedabad civic polls.