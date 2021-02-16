Budgett opens it’s first store at Kharda, in West Bengal!

BUDGETT HEALTHY SASTA KIRANA , an ecommerce/retailing of FMCG/ groceries company today launched its operation in north 24parganas with 2 distribution/customer experience/sales transaction /last mile Retail/ deliveries /Customer care centers at khardaha and Sodepur. Budgett is a brain child of Healthbox Ventures Pvtltd,a Gurgaon based startup. In the month of February itself it will be launching another 4 centers in the same district. The company will also launch its operation in south Kolkata in this month.

Budgett Healthy Sasta Kirana Store has been founded by DrYash Manik, Retail Veteran, Sudha Khanna, ex Shopclues, Yogita Bharti ex Hewlett-Packard and the team is primarily built by people from FMCG and Retail background .The First store was opened in May 2020 in complete lock down at Gurgaon. All FMCG products are available at budget stores.

UPS’S are:

1. Customers have the liberty of walking down to the store between 6 AM and 11 PM to buy the products or call the store and place the order or place the order on the app /ecommerce websites and get it delivered.

2. Our prices are extremely competitive as Budget has direct association with over 100 FMCG and groceries companies. Deliveries within 30 minutes to 60 minutes with no minimum order value and deliveries are made between 6 am till 10pm .

3. Customers can pre order there daily breakfast merchandise and it can be delivered by 7AM every day.

4. Budget’s focus is tier 2,3,4 and rural areas, trying to digitize the rural FMCG & Groceries commerce

5. Budgett stores are very economical for any entrepreneur to open in there district with multiple revenue source for him/her

6. Budget offers more than 10 thousand products.

Speaking on the launch occasion the Co-founder and CEO DrYash Mannik Said”Budgett is the unique concept helping entrepreneur take up our franchise and start such centers at very low investments and high ROI. Budget has direct collaboration with over 100 FMCG /groceries companies hence it is very easy to open such centers. The franchise has multiple revenue sources. It is a patented model ’’On the occasion Indraneel Ray, the master franchise for north 24parganas said ‘’I m very excited with this launch and would like to put my best efforts to penetrate in the districts. I am pleasantly surprised with the efforts that the company people have put in to start this operation, especially zonal head east Mr Sudipta Nath’’