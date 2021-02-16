Young entrepreneur and prominent social worker Mr. Abinash Saha spends a day with orphan children

By Trisha saha

Kolkata, 2020 has been a year of uncertainties and difficulties for everyone as we have all been combating an entire year due to the effects of Covid-19.It has affected all our lives and surroundings in a way where we thank ourselves to have survived these times and come out stronger.

However 2021 came with new hopes and happiness in our life. we all know that 14th february is celebrated as valentine’s day for all the couples and it’s also known as black day for our country because of pulwama terror attack. On this day where one side people were celebrating and cherishing the moment with their friends and family where on the other hand few people were lost in the memories of their loved ones. On that time there was someone who is trying to bring the smile on the face of orphan children.

Very young entrepreneur and prominent social worker Mr. Abinash Saha who was trying to make orphan children happy by celebrating valentine’s day with them. He spend all his day with the orphan children of Aashiyana happy home. They played so many games and had many fun activities like drawing, dancing and many more Just to make them happy make them realise that they are not alone.

About this Mr Abinash Saha said that “we always spend time with our family and friends but these little children were also need to be realised that they are no alone they also have someone to care about . I am very happy and obliged toward Aashiyana happy home to allow me to come here and spend my day with them.”

At the end he gave them food package with lots of chocolate and love. And promised that he will be always there for them.