45th Regional Conference Organized By Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) & EIRC

By Sumana Das
Kolkata, January 20th, 2021: The magnificent 45th Regional Conference of Eastern India Regional Council (EIRC) of ICAI was
organized on Tuesday (19th January) & Wednesday (20th January) respectively at Hotel ITC
Royal Bengal, Kolkata. The theme of the Conference was
chosen as “Chartered Accountants: Crusading the New Normal”. Since its
inception in 1949 by an act of Parliament, tracking the vector of time, ICAI as a
Professional Institute has delivered better than the best. EIRC of ICAI once again
proved it by organizing this mega event in twin mode i.e. simultaneously physically
at Hotel ITC Royal Bengal and virtually on a 3D Platform. Arrangements were
seamless while adhering to all COVID-19 related guidelines. This was the first time ever
in the history of ICAI that a congregation happened in such a unique way.
His Excellency Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar, Hon’ble Governor of West Bengal graced the
Conference as the esteemed Chief Guest with the First Lady. In his short speech, he
praised the Chartered Accountants for their relentless efforts in completing the
audits for the Accounting Period 2019-2020 under the threats and challenges posed
by the unprecedented pandemic.
The entire programme was primarily divided into two modes as briefed above.
Various topics of utmost importance were discussed either in a manner or
deliberative style or in a mode of panel discussion. Prominent personalities like CA
Anil Singhvi, Managing Editor, Zee Business, CA Nishit Seth from Subtratal, CA Dr.
Girish Ahuja – The Authority in Direct Taxes, CA Bimal Jain – the GST man, CA Atul
Kr. Gupta, President of ICAI, CA Nihar Ranjan Jambusaria, Vice President, ICAI, CA
Sanjiv Soni, Director Finance, CIL, CA Atul Bheda, Director, Yes Bank Ltd, CA Sanjiv
Maheshwari, Director, SBI deliberated on various topics and issues in the
Conference.
Discussions were held on Role of Bank Audit in improving Bank Audit, Moving from
Traditional to Tech Based Practice, GST: Ease of doing business Vs Tax Collection,
IND AS: Recent Changes, Growing GST Litigations& Burning Issues, Capital Market:
Recent Trends, Documentation& Audit of Accounting Estimate, CA in
[email protected], Forensic Audit: Case Studies of Sarada & Kingfisher, CA
[email protected], Code of Ethics, LFAR: Decoding Recent Changes, Future of
Insolvency Profession.
CA Nitesh Kr. More, Chairman, EIRC under his able leadership conducted the entire
event successfully. Also present in support were CA Sunil Kumar Sahoo, Vice
Chairman, CA Ravi Kumar Patwa, Secretary, CA Debayan Patra, Treasurer, CA Hari
Ram Agarwal, Member, CA Sumit Binani, Immediate Past Chairman of the EIRC of
ICAI and the three Central Council Members of ICAI from the region CA. Ranjeet
Kumar Aganwal, CA Sushil Kumar Goyal and CA (Dr.) Debashis Mitra.
This programme showed new paths and explored possibilities for the Profession of
Chartered Accountancy with the aid of technology in the fields of Finance, Auditing,
Accounting, Capital Markets, IBC and many other fields of relevance.
The programme was attended by more than 1500 delegates virtually while almost
200 dignified delegates witnessed the conference live by strictly adhering to the
social distancing norms.