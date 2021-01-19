45th Regional Conference Organized By Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) & EIRC

By Sumana Das

Kolkata, January 20th, 2021: The magnificent 45th Regional Conference of Eastern India Regional Council (EIRC) of ICAI was

organized on Tuesday (19th January) & Wednesday (20th January) respectively at Hotel ITC

Royal Bengal, Kolkata. The theme of the Conference was

chosen as “Chartered Accountants: Crusading the New Normal”. Since its

inception in 1949 by an act of Parliament, tracking the vector of time, ICAI as a

Professional Institute has delivered better than the best. EIRC of ICAI once again

proved it by organizing this mega event in twin mode i.e. simultaneously physically

at Hotel ITC Royal Bengal and virtually on a 3D Platform. Arrangements were

seamless while adhering to all COVID-19 related guidelines. This was the first time ever

in the history of ICAI that a congregation happened in such a unique way.

His Excellency Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar, Hon’ble Governor of West Bengal graced the

Conference as the esteemed Chief Guest with the First Lady. In his short speech, he

praised the Chartered Accountants for their relentless efforts in completing the

audits for the Accounting Period 2019-2020 under the threats and challenges posed

by the unprecedented pandemic.

The entire programme was primarily divided into two modes as briefed above.

Various topics of utmost importance were discussed either in a manner or

deliberative style or in a mode of panel discussion. Prominent personalities like CA

Anil Singhvi, Managing Editor, Zee Business, CA Nishit Seth from Subtratal, CA Dr.

Girish Ahuja – The Authority in Direct Taxes, CA Bimal Jain – the GST man, CA Atul

Kr. Gupta, President of ICAI, CA Nihar Ranjan Jambusaria, Vice President, ICAI, CA

Sanjiv Soni, Director Finance, CIL, CA Atul Bheda, Director, Yes Bank Ltd, CA Sanjiv

Maheshwari, Director, SBI deliberated on various topics and issues in the

Conference.

Discussions were held on Role of Bank Audit in improving Bank Audit, Moving from

Traditional to Tech Based Practice, GST: Ease of doing business Vs Tax Collection,

IND AS: Recent Changes, Growing GST Litigations& Burning Issues, Capital Market:

Recent Trends, Documentation& Audit of Accounting Estimate, CA in

[email protected], Forensic Audit: Case Studies of Sarada & Kingfisher, CA

[email protected], Code of Ethics, LFAR: Decoding Recent Changes, Future of

Insolvency Profession.

CA Nitesh Kr. More, Chairman, EIRC under his able leadership conducted the entire

event successfully. Also present in support were CA Sunil Kumar Sahoo, Vice

Chairman, CA Ravi Kumar Patwa, Secretary, CA Debayan Patra, Treasurer, CA Hari

Ram Agarwal, Member, CA Sumit Binani, Immediate Past Chairman of the EIRC of

ICAI and the three Central Council Members of ICAI from the region CA. Ranjeet

Kumar Aganwal, CA Sushil Kumar Goyal and CA (Dr.) Debashis Mitra.

This programme showed new paths and explored possibilities for the Profession of

Chartered Accountancy with the aid of technology in the fields of Finance, Auditing,

Accounting, Capital Markets, IBC and many other fields of relevance.

The programme was attended by more than 1500 delegates virtually while almost

200 dignified delegates witnessed the conference live by strictly adhering to the

social distancing norms.