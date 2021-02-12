5 important theories behind the collapse of radioactivity, Uttarakhand disaster. Radioactivity, GLOF to Landslides: Top 5 Reasons Suggested for Uttarakhand Disaster | national

Nanda Devi avalanche breaks in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district around 10:30 am on Sunday

# Uttarakhand: Nanda Devi avalanche broke in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand around 10:30 am on Sunday. The hydroelectric project located on the river Rishi Ganga was damaged due to heavy rains. Part of the area was washed away. Five days after the incident, the number of casualties is still not clear, rescue work is underway. According to the latest news, 26 people have died. 164 people are missing.

Even a few years ago, Uttarakhand witnessed such a catastrophe. Since the incident, many people have started questioning why these incidents are happening again and again in this state. In response to which multiple issues have come up. Some call it a completely natural disaster, while others are reluctant to call it a natural disaster.

Most environmentalists call this a man-made or manmade disaster. Many are again blaming various natural phenomena. Behind which they are showing multiple theories-

1) Climate change – Avalanches are very common. But avalanches do not usually occur when glaciers burst. According to Anjal Prakash, a professor at the Indian School of Business in Hyderabad, this is not a rare occurrence. Looking at the course of events, it is clear that this is due to climate change. “We need to do more research on this issue and collect weather reports,” he said. Only then can the cause be fully ascertained. ”Another professor, Mohammad Farooq Azam, said the weather in the Chamoli area has been normal since the day the incident took place. The sun also rose normally.

2) Glacial Lake Outburst Floods – Many experts first blame avalanches and waterlogging for landslides and falls into river water. According to them, it may be that the iceberg fell into the river water and formed the Harappan Ban. But later they tested it and said it was not made from any ice cubes. It was the Glacial Lake Outburst Flood. However, not all arguments are substantiated.



<!–

Loading…

–>



3) The iceberg of a part of the glacier broke – after this incident, the Geological Survey of India reported, the glacier outburst occurred from the glacial caving at Nanda Devi. This glacial caving is the sudden breakage of ice in any part of a glacier. Harappan situation has been created many times before. It can happen again. According to GSI experts, this glacial caving has been done in Rishi Ganga and Dhauliganga areas. However, in an interview with NDTV, GSI chief Dinesh Gupta said it was not time to decide what caused the incident on Sunday. A committee has been formed for this. They are investigating the matter.

4) Radioactivity

Multiple projects are underway in and around the area where the accident happened on Sunday. Residents of Reni village are claiming that the incident took place due to radioactivity and ice work. A large part of this village was submerged in the incident of that day. Many people are still missing. The Times of India reports that in 1985, the Indian Army planned to install a nuclear power surveillance device at Nanda Devi. But those who tried to rise to the top with that device failed. And they have to leave that device in the middle of the glacier and come back. Now part of Renee’s village believes that this can happen from that device as well.

5) Collapse

Researchers have claimed that the crash was caused by a satellite image of the area. The Nanda Devi glacier collapsed and caused this accident.

There are so many reasons behind the catastrophe in Uttarakhand on Sunday, but no one has agreed to seal it at the moment. What is the reason for this incident, the administration has not yet reached a decision!

<!– bharat matronay static ads start

bharat matronay static ads end –>



Published by:Rukmini Mazumder First published:February 12, 2021, 3:33 PM IST

<!–



First published:

–>