5 ways to make cleaning a de-stressing activity

Everyone loves to live in a clean house. Even if you are not a cleaning fanatic, there is peace and satisfaction that comes with being in a clean environment. The simple task of organising and cleaning your spaces works wonders and can motivate you to handle other tasks that you may have been procrastinating. Clean and dust free spaces are a must for people with allergies.

However, after a long day at the office (or work from home), the last thing that is on our mind is to clean the house. Many people associate cleaning with drudgery than relaxation, for obvious reasons. But if we change our perspective and our habits, we can unwind and de-stress in no time:

1. Cleaning provides relief from mental clutter

Maneuvering around a cluttered floor can be very stressful – Nobody likes walking into a home filled with unwanted things or stacks of laundry lying around. The sight of clutter can be extremely stressful post a hectic day. Start by putting together a daily to-do-list for home and check off when completed. Checking off chores on the list can be very satisfying

2. Cleaning as meditation

While the end result of a major cleaning session is a beautiful clean home followed by an added benefit of a stress free and relaxed mind, the act of cleaning your house can be a stress management technique in itself which is usually suggested by many therapists across the world. If you incorporate mindfulness into your cleaning, the work can actually be a form of meditation leaving you relaxed.

3. Cleaning as an exercise in gratitude

Make cleaning a mindful task by taking the opportunity to be thankful for each thing you touch. For instance, if you are washing dishes, admire your plates, be grateful for the food that you’re scraping off since some have none or if you are doing laundry be thankful for the clothes you own and can afford. Because inner peace comes more from wanting what you have than from having what you want, unearthing the wonderful haven beneath the dirt and clutter can bring a new level of gratitude for all that you have.

4. Cleaning and organizing your home as a party

If you find it hard to get into a Zen state as you clean, why not go in the other direction, and turn your cleaning experience into a mini party? Music has many wonderful stress relief benefits and playing music as you clean can make the activity much more enjoyable. Play your favorite dance music as you clean, and you may actually work faster and be done sooner.

5. Clean house helps you sleep better

There is nothing better than a good night’s sleep after a busy day at work. One wakes up with a renewed mind, ready to conquer the new day’s challenge. Won’t we all want to give anything just to achieve this? A clean organised home will do! An untidy home invites unwanted stress & anxiety and there is no way our mind can be at peace. An easy way to make sure you sleep better is by making your bed each morning before your routine kicks in.

Incorporating these simple habits will not only help you achieve your goal of having a clean house, but it will also improve your wellbeing. Stylist Anuja Chauhan says “Clean and organised home helps me think clearly and lead a healthier life. Keeping our busy schedules in mind, my roommate and I follow a timetable for cleaning. We prefer using all natural and chlorine free products and one such product we love is ITC Nimyle. It’s a neem-based herbal floor cleaner with which we clean our floors, shelves and table tops”.