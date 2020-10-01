50-day-old baby beats COVID, heart ailment; discharged from Fortis Anandapur

Sonali Hazra, a first-time mother, had all but given up hope
when her 25-days-old daughter was diagnosed with COVID-19 and cytokine storm, a
dreaded complication of COVID, which severely affects the heart. Today, after another
25 days of treatment at Fortis Anandapur, the family walked out of the hospital with
the baby, healthy and smiling.
Sonali delivered a healthy girl by LUCS (Lower (Uterine) segment Caesarean Section) at
Durgapur and was discharged on day 7. On day 9 the baby had fever. She was admitted
to two local hospitals within a period of 13 days. When the baby did not show signs of
improvement, they moved her to Fortis Anandapur on day 25.
Fortis received the young COVID patient on 5 th September, 2020, and was admitted
under Dr Sumita Saha, Consultant Paediatrician and NICU incharge at Fortis
Hospital Anandapur.
Apart from fever, the baby was suffering from severe shock, breathing difficulties,
profound anaemia and a mysterious rash all over the body. After necessary tests the
baby was found to have COVID-19 infection and cytokine storm. The combination
of COVID and a neonatal heart disease made this case rare.
Dr Sumita Saha said “She had to be ventilated with very high level of supports. At one
stage, her heart stopped completely and we almost lost all hope. She also had fluid
accumulation in her tummy and around her heart.”
The baby was treated with IVIG and steroid. She gradually regained her strength and
came out of the ventilation after 5 days.
However, another challenge was waiting around the corner. The doctors had to stop the
steroid early on because she developed high blood pressure as a side effect. But
stopping that made her condition worse. Heart failure recurred causing significant
breathing difficulty and she was ventilated again. This time, her kidneys also started to
fail.
“We restarted steroids along with other therapies and after a rather prolonged fight of 25
days, now she is healthy and well”, added Dr Saha.
50-day-old baby beats COVID, heart ailment; discharged from Fortis Anandapur
