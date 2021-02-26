55-yr-old man hit by Mercedes dies, teen behind wheel

A 55-year-old man died after a Mercedes hit his scooter in South Delhi’s Vasant Vihar on Thursday night.

Police said the victim, Antony Joseph, who used to be a domestic help but lost his job during the lockdown, was on the way to meet his wife when the accident took place. He is survived by his wife and son.

Police said the 18-year-old accused, who is pursuing his graduation from a college in the UK, was arrested and later granted bail.

Police said he has a learner’s license and was accompanied by two friends, one of whom has a driver’s license. The accused’s father is a diamond exporter and owns a jewelery store in Saket, police said.

DCP (Southwest) Ingit Pratap Singh said, “The accident took place around 11.45 pm. Antony, who hails from Gorakhpur, died on the spot. ” According to police, minutes before the accident, Antony was with his son Simon at Vasant Kunj. He was on his way to meet his wife, who stayed in the servants’ quarter of a house in Vasant Vihar, when he met with the accident.

Both the car and scooter were found in a damaged condition on the spot.

A senior officer said, “After the accident, locals surrounded the car. The accused panicked and called his father, who came and took him home. We arrested him from his house. ”

Police said he had gone to meet his friends and was on his way back at the time.

Police said they are questioning him and his family members. He was arrested under sections of road traffic accident and negligence, and was later granted bail.

Simon, Antony’s son, said, “We lost the pillar holding our family together. I saw the spot – the scooter, the car and the footpath were all damaged. “