55th National Cross Country Championship: Haryana’s Sonika emerges as winner in 10-km race

Sonika of Haryana and Parasappa Madevappa Hajilol of Karnataja emerged as the winners in the women’s and men’s 10 km race in the 55th National Cross Country Championship organized by Athletics Federation of India and hosted by Chandigarh Athletics Association at Dera Bassi in Punjab on Sunday.

21-year-old Sonika clocked a timing of 37 minutes and 9.53 seconds to claim the title, while Komal Chandra Jagdale of Maharastra and Nikita Yadav Rajput of Maharashtra finished second and third, respectively, with timings of 37 minutes and 11.40 seconds and 37 minutes. and 12.21 seconds, respectively.

Defending champion Kavita Yadav claimed the fourth spot. A total of 173 runners took part in the women’s 10 km race event.

In the men’s 10 km race event, Hajilol clocked a timing of 31 minutes and 13.21 seconds to claim the top spot. The 25-year-old, who hails from Bijapur in Karnataka, edged out seasoned campaigners Vikram Bangriya of Madhya Pradesh and Adesh Yadav of Maharashtra apart from defending champion Anish Thapa Magar of Services.

Bangriya clocked a timing of 31 minutes and 15.21 seconds, while Yadav clocked a timing of 31 minutes and 19.41 seconds to finish third. A total of 224 runners took part in the men’s 10 km race.

In the men’s U-20 8 Km race event, Prince Nagar of Haryana claimed the top spot with a timing of 26 minutes and 4.87 seconds and Sushant Jedhe of Maharashtra claimed the second spot with a timing of 26 minutes and 6.22 seconds.

The third spot was claimed by Indrajeet Ashok Farak of Maharashtra with a timing of 26 minutes and 27.36 seconds. In the women’s U-20 6 Km race event, Rebi Pal of Uttar Pradesh claimed the title with a timing of 22 minutes and 37.38 seconds while Chatru Gumnaram of Rajasthan finished second with a timing of 22 minutes and 52.07 seconds.

The third spot was claimed by Kajal Sharma of Uttar Pradesh with a timing of 22 minutes and 52.21 seconds. Services claimed the men’s team title while Haryana claimed the team title in the women’s category.