6 year old sister sexually abused by Down Syndrome after watching porn pictures national

#Ludhiana: And when will this dark chapter end? How far will we really go in thinking, in our minds, in our nature? Even today, on the pages of the news media, there are many incidents of rape, sexual abuse, bride abuse and betting. Despite thousands of protests, laws, punishments, some human-like insects in the society cannot be suppressed.

This time Ludhiana witnessed such a horrible incident. Mentally ill (with Down syndrome) 7 year old girl was tortured by her grandfather! Not only that, knowing the whole incident, the mother herself tried to save the boy by lying!

According to police sources, the mother of the two children was aware of the whole incident. But the woman repeatedly lied to doctors and police. Not only that, the locals, led by his mother, blocked the national highway for three hours when the police went to arrest the 13-year-old accused grandfather. Eventually the matter came under control with the intervention of the police.

It is learned that the 7-year-old girl and her 13-year-old grandfather went to a local school. The accused minor is in eighth grade and his sister is in LKG. Last Wednesday, the mother brought the two sons and daughters home from school. He changed their clothes, did his homework, and did some housework. When she returned, she found her baby girl groaning in pain. Her genitals are bleeding.

The mother immediately started questioning her son about this. He confessed to his mother that he had sexually abused his sister by watching pornographic videos. After hearing the whole incident, the woman initially beat the boy severely. But from then on, he started lying everywhere to save his son. The woman told police that a school official had done the same to her daughter. Because he noticed this incident after returning from school.



After that, when the police came and started interrogation, the minor victim kept saying ‘Bhai ne mara’. The police became suspicious of the minor. The accused teenager also confessed to his crime in the face of police interrogation. But then the teenager’s mother started protesting with the locals against the role of the police. National Highway 44 was blocked for about three hours. However, the police took control of the situation by lifting the blockade.

