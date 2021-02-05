80 perolei everyone pension, every widow allowance! Mamata’s big announcement in the budget Mamata Banerjee Announces Pension For All in Bengal State Budget 2021 | kolkata

Besides, the Chief Minister has also made big announcements for widows He said the state government would provide monthly allowance to every widow above the age of 18 Widows of all religions and castes will get this facility. (Info-Somraj Bandopadhyay)
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s){if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;
n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,
document,’script’,’https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/fbevents.js’);
fbq(‘init’, ‘482038382136514’);
fbq(‘track’, ‘PageView’);
.
Source link