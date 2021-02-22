Navigation
National News

82nd Senior National Table Tennis Championship: Telangana’s Snehit makes his way into semi finals

THE day he ended the challenge of defending champion Harmeet Desai in the pre-quarter-finals, Snehit of Telangana scored a 4-1 (8-11, 12-10, 11-9, 11-8, 11-3) win over Sushmit Sriram to sail into the semi-finals in the men’s singles category in the 82nd Senior National Table Tennis Championship being played at Tau Devi Lal Sports Complex, Sector 3, on Monday.

The Telangana paddler started the pre-quarterfinal against Sriram on a slow note as he lost the opening game 8-11.

The second game saw both the players match each other before Snehit pocketed the game 12-10 to restore parity in the match.

The third game too saw both the players giving their best before Snehit won the game 11-9. The fourth game saw Snehit playing with control and the 20-year-old claimed the game 11-8 before winning the fifth game 11-3 to storm into the semi-finals.

Earlier in the pre-quarterfinal, Snehit scored a 4-0 (11-9, 11-7, 11-9, 11-5) win over defending champion Harmeet Desai. The opening game saw both the players matching each other before Snehit claimed the game 11-9 to take a 1-0 lead in the match.

The Telengana lad claimed the second game 11-7 before grabbing the third game 11-9 to take a 3-0 lead in the match. The final game saw Snehit playing with control and the youngster claimed the game 11-5 to book his place in the quarter-final.

In another match of the quarter-final, top seed Sharath Kamal of PSPB scored a 4-1 (11-8, 11-3, 5-11 13-11, 11-2) win over Anthiny Amalraj of TTFI. Kamal claimed the opening game 11-8 before claiming the second game 11-3 to take a 2-0 lead in the match.

The third game saw Amalraj staging a comeback as he won the game 11-5. The fourth game saw both the players giving their best before Kamal won the game 13-11.

Kamal claimed the fifth game 11-2 to book his spot in the semi-finals. It was also a winning day for Manav Thakkar of PSPB as he scored a 4-1 (11-7, 12-10, 10-12, 12-10, 11-6) win over Ronit Bhanja while G Sathiyan scored a 4- 1 (11-9, 11-9, 11-13, 11-8, 11-6) win over Sanil
Shetty to sail into the semi-finals.

