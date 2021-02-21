9 days after Chandigarh resident’s death, murder case filed

As the post-mortem report of a 20-year-old man– who was found dead near a liquor vend in Togan village– confirmed injury marks on his body, the Mullanpur police registered a murder case on Sunday, nine days after the incident. The police is yet to trace the culprits.

The victim was identified as Krish Kumar, a resident of Daddumajra colony Chandigarh. Krish’s father Ganga Ram said in his complaint that his son had gone missing from home on February 11 and on the following day, his body was found near the liquor vend in Togan village.

“At that time, I did not have any doubt that my son Krish was murdered. Now, it was found in the post-mortem report that my son had injuries, which too hints at murder, ”Ganga Ram told the police.

After the discovery of the victim’s body, police initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC).

Acting on the complaint and on the basis of the post-mortem report, Mullanpur police registered a case against unidentified under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

A police officer investigating the case said they initiated the investigation and will soon trace the culprits. The officer added that the murder could be a fallout after some quarrel or due to old enmity.

“We questioned the employees of the liquor vendor. The investigation is on. The victim had injuries at various places on his body, it seemed that the murderer had used a brick-like object to carry out the murder, ”the officer added.

The victim worked as a labourer and used to go out with his friends towards Tigan side. The victim’s father Ganga Ram also works as a laborer and has six daughters.