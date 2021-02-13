92% INDIAN SINGLES LOOK FOR LOVE IN MATRIMONY: BHARATMATRIMONY VALENTINE’S DAY SURVEY

In a recently concluded survey of 5628 members of BharatMatrimony, a whopping 92% of singles ready to marry said that they’re actually looking for the “love of their life” on BharatMatrimony, not just a life partner.

The survey was conducted on the occasion of upcoming Valentine’s Day in relation to marriage and attitudes of young marriageable Indians when it comes to this occasion and its role in marital life.

Interestingly, 86% participants said that after marriage they’d continue to celebrate Valentine’s Day with spouse. Talking about why celebrating love is important to them, 52% women and 43% men opined that celebrating the day “helps strengthen marital bonds” while 26% women and 37% men said that it was a “special day to express love.” Among those who said they may not celebrate the day post marriage, 4% women and 6% men reasoned that “anniversaries and birthdays are more important days,” while 5% women and 5% men said Valentine’s Day was “just a marketing gimmick.”

When asked how they wanted their partner to express love on Valentine’s Day, 55% women wished that their partner expressed love to them by saying “I found my equal”. Interestingly, only 20% women opined that they wanted a gift. 33% men, however, said they’d express love to spouse by “Gifting her something she loves”, 27% by “Saying I found my equal,” 19% by going out on a romantic dinner and 14% by holidaying.

When posed “What’s the best day of the year to express love post marriage?” 86% women and 74% men said “Wedding anniversary” while 6% women and 12% men felt “Partner’s birthday” and 8% women and 13% men preferred Valentine’s Day as the day to express love to partner. In response to “Who should plan for Valentine’s Day after marriage, 10% said the husband, while 10% opined the wife should do the honours, while the rest 50% said both must jointly plan for the occasion.

In response to “How important is it to gift spouse on Valentine’s Day?” 55% men said “they can’t forget to gift her on this day,” while interestingly a whopping 86% women said, “it was not important” and 14% women humorously said, “it won’t be a good day if he forgets it”.

“We’re pretty close to our customers, constantly studying their changing aspirations with regard to relationships and matrimony. Our current survey proves that young singles are not merely seeking a life partner but rather “the love of their life”. BharatMatrimony’s widest choice of bride and groom profiles, detailed information about the members including their interests, likes, background coupled with our advanced matching algorithms help members discover potential matches with whom they can connect through a variety of means like secure Video Calling and messaging giving them full control on finding their love and life partner, says Arjun Bhatia – Chief Marketing Officer at Matrimony.com.