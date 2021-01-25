95th Annual Children’s Treat 2020-2021 Rotary Club of Calcutta

By Sumana Das

Kolkata, 25th January,2021: The 95th Annual Children’s Treat of Rotary Club of Calcutta was held on Sunday, the 24th January 2021 at Nicco Park and at Rotary Community Centres at RCC Begumpur, RCC Krishnanagar (Jangipara) and RCC Kanaidanga in Hoogly District, RCC Bishnupur and RCC Dara in South 24 Parganas and RCC Duttapukur in North 24 Parganas. The idea of providing a Day of Sunshine to the underprivileged children was conceived by a Rotarian of this Club in 1925 and since then this had become the Flagship event of Rotary Club of Calcutta. Rtn. Sudip Mukherjee, District Governor, Rotary International District 3291 had kindly consented to grace the occasion as the Chief Guest and inaugurate the programme. This year at 9.00 a.m. in the morning, 5 buses arranged by the Rotarians picked up about 170 children from 4 underprivileged Institutions located in Kolkata and took them to Nicco Park for a Day of Sunshine, Fun and Frolic. Breakfast and Fruit juice were served to the children on their arrival at Nicco Park. After the inaugural programme at 10.00 a.m. the children proceeded to the park area to enjoy the rides. At about 1.30 p.m. the children assembled for lunch (vegetarian and non-vegetarian) which were served to them by the R-Annes. After lunch and till 3.00 p.m. in the evening the children were entertained with magic show. At about 3.30 p.m. the children left for their respective institutions by buses when soft drinks were served to them and a gift hamper was presented to each participating child. This year due to the pandemic problem the event had been spread out to 6 RCC areas apart from Nicco Park to avoid crowding of children in a single venue. In these RCC venues the programme also commenced at 9.30 a.m. when children were served with breakfast. Thereafter, sit and draw, musical chairs, quiz and antarksari events were conducted. After an exciting morning, the children were served with lunch consisting of veg and non-veg items. After lunch children were entertained with a Magic show and thereafter at 3.30 p.m. the children after being presented with gifts and fruits slowly returned to their home. The children all tired but happy, with a glow in the hearts of the receivers and givers, waiting for one more year for their Day of Sunshine exactly as it was envisioned 95 years ago.

The successful organizing of this event year after year is due to the commitment and dedication not only of the Rotarians and their R-Annes but also that of the Rotaractors and Interactors who from early morning till evening remain with the children acting as their guides and escorts and also lending their hands by serving breakfast and lunch to the children. This year the Club organized this programme by strictly adhering to the COVID-19 protocols as laid down by the Government.