A 40-year-old man allegedly killed his four sons aged between two and six before hanging himself in rajasthan rc. | crime

#Rajasthan: A 40-year-old man killed himself and his four children. The incident took place in Banswara district of Rajasthan on Wednesday. His four sons are between the ages of two and six. He killed them and committed suicide by hanging himself from the fan of the house. The wife went out for a few hours to work. The whole incident came to light after he returned home. When he returned home, he found five bodies.

The incident has caused a stir in the area. Superintendent of Police Kabendra Sagar said that the initial investigation revealed that the man was an alcoholic. He also occasionally beat his wife and four children. Neighbors also said that drinking alcohol would cause unrest in the house. According to local sources, the husband had extreme unrest with his wife on Wednesday. That is why the police are trying to find out whether the woman left the house.

It is unknown at this time what he did after leaving the post. The woman was initially questioned by the police. That person was a farmer by profession. Initially, the police think that he may have chosen to commit suicide after realizing his mistake after killing the boys. No suicide note was found from the house.

The bodies have been sent for autopsy. Police have filed a case and started investigation. The wife has been kept at home for the time being. After the autopsy, the bodies will be handed over to the relatives of the family.

Published by:Raima Chakraborty First published:February 10, 2021, 9:35 PM IST

